Nicolas Sarkozy started writing a book in prison

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy, who began serving a five-year prison sentence on October 21, has started writing a book. This was announced by his lawyer Jean-Michel Darrois, quoted by TF1, Franceinfo and BFMTV, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that in the Parisian prison "La Santé", Nicolas Sarkozy has already received his first visitors - first his wife, and then one of his lawyers.

Today he exercised. He started writing his book - said Darrois.

The former president's lawyer said that Sarkozy took two books with him to his cell - "The Count of Monte Cristo" and "The Life of Jesus Christ."

Nicolas Sarkozy is likely to remain in prison for at least several weeks, awaiting a court decision on his possible release. His lawyers filed a corresponding petition on October 21.

Recall

Nicolas Sarkozy was found guilty by the court of criminal conspiracy between 2005 and 2007.

Sarkozy was sentenced to five years in prison with a suspended sentence.

On Tuesday, October 21, the former French president arrived at La Santé prison in Paris to serve a five-year prison sentence. His supporters gathered outside the prison, and his lawyers filed a petition for parole.