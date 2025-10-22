Nicolas Sarkozy started writing a book in prison
Kyiv • UNN
Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy, who began serving a five-year prison sentence on October 21, has started writing a book. He has already received his first visitors and exercised in prison.
Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy, who began serving a five-year prison sentence on October 21, has started writing a book. This was announced by his lawyer Jean-Michel Darrois, quoted by TF1, Franceinfo and BFMTV, reports UNN.
Details
It is noted that in the Parisian prison "La Santé", Nicolas Sarkozy has already received his first visitors - first his wife, and then one of his lawyers.
Today he exercised. He started writing his book
The former president's lawyer said that Sarkozy took two books with him to his cell - "The Count of Monte Cristo" and "The Life of Jesus Christ."
Nicolas Sarkozy is likely to remain in prison for at least several weeks, awaiting a court decision on his possible release. His lawyers filed a corresponding petition on October 21.
Recall
Nicolas Sarkozy was found guilty by the court of criminal conspiracy between 2005 and 2007.
Sarkozy was sentenced to five years in prison with a suspended sentence.
On Tuesday, October 21, the former French president arrived at La Santé prison in Paris to serve a five-year prison sentence. His supporters gathered outside the prison, and his lawyers filed a petition for parole.