Paris court considers Sarkozy's request for early release from prison

"Umbrellas are a must": Cyclone Niksala to bring rain and cold snap to Ukraine
How the Ukrainian language is protected today - an interview with the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language
Underage driver hits pedestrian to death in Prykarpattia
Law enforcement conducts a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sector
One step closer to ending the longest shutdown: US Senate backs government funding bill
Zelenskyy: Putin may attack the EU before the end of the war in Ukraine
Fog will cover most regions of Ukraine on November 10: visibility will drop to 200 meters
Energy workers are gradually stabilizing the system after the latest massive Russian attack, but they need time - Ministry of Energy
A week of completion, awareness, and quiet support: astrological forecast for November 10-16
Winter 2025–2026: what colors will be in fashion this season
Restoration of destroyed TPPs: timelines depend on the extent of damage and equipment availability - Ministry of Energy
Elon Musk predicts the disappearance of traditional money and the measurement of value in energy
Ukraine plans to order 27 Patriot systems from the US to strengthen air defense - Zelenskyy
Khmelnytskyi and Rivne NPPs reduced electricity production after Russia's night attack - IAEA
Rescuers showed the consequences of the Russian attack on Sumy region on November 9
How the Ukrainian language is protected today - an interview with the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language
Exclusive
09:50 AM • 7484 views
Winter 2025–2026: what colors will be in fashion this season
Exclusive
November 9, 08:00 AM • 112439 views
Drunk driving an electric scooter: lawyer explained what responsibility is provided
Exclusive
November 8, 08:00 AM • 164165 views
Women and money: why the future of finance has a female face
Exclusive
November 7, 03:32 PM • 185686 views
Holidays are approaching: which foods will rise in price the most by New Year's
Exclusive
November 7, 02:58 PM • 134870 views
Hollywood's coolest movie cars go up for auction
Ex-wife of real estate magnate Michael Fuchs asks British court to send businessman to prison
5 films about prehistoric culture: what to watch this weekend
"Vibecoding" became the word of 2025 according to Collins: what it means
Prince Harry apologizes to Canada for Dodgers cap at 2025 World Series game
Paris court considers Sarkozy's request for early release from prison

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1336 views

The Paris Court of Appeal is considering the request of former French President Nicolas Sarkozy for release from prison pending appeal. Sarkozy, sentenced to five years in prison for criminal conspiracy, has been in La Santé prison since October 21.

Paris court considers Sarkozy's request for early release from prison

The former French president's request for release from prison is being considered today by the Paris Court of Appeal.

UNN reports with reference to Reuters and Ouest-france.

Details

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy's request for release from prison pending appeal will be heard in a Paris court on Monday.

The French prosecutor's office requested the satisfaction of Sarkozy's motion for release, which was previously argued by the former French president's lawyers in the court of appeal.

Nicolas Sarkozy, the 70-year-old former president of France, was found guilty of criminal conspiracy to attempt to have close aides obtain funds for his 2007 presidential campaign from the late dictator Muammar Gaddafi. Sarkozy has been imprisoned in La Santé prison since October 21 after being convicted and sentenced to a five-year prison term.

The fact that the former French president is in prison caused a stir both nationally and internationally. It was the first time a former head of state of an EU country had been imprisoned.

Sarkozy was assigned a cell of approximately nine square meters, but in a section where he does not come into contact with other inmates. Due to his special status, he is guarded 24/7 by two additional guards, which caused protests from prison staff.

Sarkozy claims he is innocent

The Court of Appeal had two months to consider the former French president's request for release, filed by his lawyers after his detention. This hearing followed requests from two other detainees in this high-profile political and financial trial: intermediary Alexandre Djouhri, who was finally taken into custody last week, and former banker Wahib Nacer, who was released on October 28.

"I never had the crazy idea of asking Mr. Gaddafi for any funding, and evading justice would mean admitting my guilt. I will never confess to something I didn't do," asserted Nicolas Sarkozy, who was able to appear via videoconference before the Court of Appeal, where his brother Guillaume, wife Carla Bruni-Sarkozy, and two of his three sons, Pierre and Jean, were also present.

He specified that he had two activities that justified his annual salary of 638,000 euros in 2023: "lawyer" and "lecturer, invited to give speeches and lectures around the world since 2012."

He also stated that he had a "consulting role in four companies," for which he was paid 2.3 million euros (non-commercial income).

Recall

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy will begin serving a five-year sentence in La Santé prison in Paris on October 21 for illegal financing of his election campaign. He will be placed in solitary confinement, where conditions are difficult.

Ihor Telezhnikov

PoliticsNews of the World
Nicolas Sarkozy
European Union
Paris
France