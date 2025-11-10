Paris court considers Sarkozy's request for early release from prison

The former French president's request for release from prison is being considered today by the Paris Court of Appeal.

UNN reports with reference to Reuters and Ouest-france.

Details

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy's request for release from prison pending appeal will be heard in a Paris court on Monday.

The French prosecutor's office requested the satisfaction of Sarkozy's motion for release, which was previously argued by the former French president's lawyers in the court of appeal.

Nicolas Sarkozy, the 70-year-old former president of France, was found guilty of criminal conspiracy to attempt to have close aides obtain funds for his 2007 presidential campaign from the late dictator Muammar Gaddafi. Sarkozy has been imprisoned in La Santé prison since October 21 after being convicted and sentenced to a five-year prison term.

The fact that the former French president is in prison caused a stir both nationally and internationally. It was the first time a former head of state of an EU country had been imprisoned.

Sarkozy was assigned a cell of approximately nine square meters, but in a section where he does not come into contact with other inmates. Due to his special status, he is guarded 24/7 by two additional guards, which caused protests from prison staff.

Sarkozy claims he is innocent

The Court of Appeal had two months to consider the former French president's request for release, filed by his lawyers after his detention. This hearing followed requests from two other detainees in this high-profile political and financial trial: intermediary Alexandre Djouhri, who was finally taken into custody last week, and former banker Wahib Nacer, who was released on October 28.

"I never had the crazy idea of asking Mr. Gaddafi for any funding, and evading justice would mean admitting my guilt. I will never confess to something I didn't do," asserted Nicolas Sarkozy, who was able to appear via videoconference before the Court of Appeal, where his brother Guillaume, wife Carla Bruni-Sarkozy, and two of his three sons, Pierre and Jean, were also present.

He specified that he had two activities that justified his annual salary of 638,000 euros in 2023: "lawyer" and "lecturer, invited to give speeches and lectures around the world since 2012."

He also stated that he had a "consulting role in four companies," for which he was paid 2.3 million euros (non-commercial income).

Recall

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy will begin serving a five-year sentence in La Santé prison in Paris on October 21 for illegal financing of his election campaign. He will be placed in solitary confinement, where conditions are difficult.

