"An innocent man imprisoned": Nicolas Sarkozy arrived at prison to the singing of "La Marseillaise" by his supporters

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy has arrived at La Santé prison in Paris to begin serving a five-year sentence. Supporters gathered near his home and the prison, chanting slogans in support of the politician. Sarkozy himself called his punishment "judicial arbitrariness" and stated that an "innocent person" had been imprisoned, UNN reports, citing RFI and France24.

Leaving his home, Sarkozy held hands with his wife, singer Carla Bruni. The couple traveled to the prison by car, escorted by police, while a crowd of supporters chanted: "Nicolas, Nicolas! Free Nicolas!" and sang "La Marseillaise," demonstrating support for the former head of state.

This morning, it is not the former President of the Republic who is being sent to prison, but an innocent person. I will not stop talking about the judicial arbitrariness, about the Calvary I have had to go through over the last ten years. - the politician wrote on his social media.

"Welcome, Sarkozy!", "Sarkozy is here" - these were the shouts heard from the prisoners' cells, according to journalists who were near the prison walls.

The former president's lawyers spoke in front of La Santé, announcing that they had filed a petition for his early release. The court, they said, has up to two months to make a decision, but the lawyers insist on its earliest possible consideration.

Our task is to secure his release as soon as possible. - said Engrain, one of the lawyers.

Earlier, UNN wrote that former French President Nicolas Sarkozy will begin serving a five-year prison sentence in Paris's La Santé prison from October 21 for illegal financing of his election campaign. He will be placed in solitary confinement, where conditions are harsh.