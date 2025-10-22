Ex-French President Sarkozy, sentenced to 5 years, provided with round-the-clock security in prison

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy, who was sentenced to 5 years in prison, has been provided with round-the-clock protection by two police officers. This is reported by UNN with reference to BFMTV.

Details

Two law enforcement officers from the protection service will be with him 24/7 to ensure his physical safety. They will accompany the ex-president everywhere - on walks, in gyms, in the library, or during a visit to the doctor.

At the same time, such a prison regime was provided for Sarkozy so that he would not cross paths with other prisoners outside the cell, and the decision to provide Sarkozy with round-the-clock protection surprised the prison staff, French media report.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that former French President Nicolas Sarkozy will begin serving a five-year prison sentence in Paris's La Santé prison from October 21 for illegal financing of his election campaign. He will be placed in a solitary cell, where the conditions of detention are difficult.

UNN also reported that the ex-president's lawyers filed a petition for early release, Sarkozy's supporters gathered near the prison, and the politician himself began writing a book during his imprisonment.