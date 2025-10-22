Ex-French President Sarkozy, sentenced to 5 years, provided with round-the-clock security in prison
Kyiv • UNN
Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy, sentenced to 5 years, has been provided with round-the-clock security by two police officers. Law enforcement officers will accompany him everywhere to ensure his physical safety.
Details
Two law enforcement officers from the protection service will be with him 24/7 to ensure his physical safety. They will accompany the ex-president everywhere - on walks, in gyms, in the library, or during a visit to the doctor.
At the same time, such a prison regime was provided for Sarkozy so that he would not cross paths with other prisoners outside the cell, and the decision to provide Sarkozy with round-the-clock protection surprised the prison staff, French media report.
Recall
Earlier, UNN wrote that former French President Nicolas Sarkozy will begin serving a five-year prison sentence in Paris's La Santé prison from October 21 for illegal financing of his election campaign. He will be placed in a solitary cell, where the conditions of detention are difficult.
UNN also reported that the ex-president's lawyers filed a petition for early release, Sarkozy's supporters gathered near the prison, and the politician himself began writing a book during his imprisonment.