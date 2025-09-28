$41.490.00
September 28, 08:59 AM
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Macron condemns threats to judges in Sarkozy case, demands swift punishment

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1520 views

French President Emmanuel Macron has condemned threats made to judges who delivered a verdict in the Nicolas Sarkozy case. He called for the swift prosecution of those responsible.

Macron condemns threats to judges in Sarkozy case, demands swift punishment

French President Emmanuel Macron sharply reacted to the wave of threats and attacks directed against magistrates who passed a verdict in the case of former President Nicolas Sarkozy regarding illegal financing from Libya. The Élysée Palace on Sunday, September 28, issued a statement calling such actions "unacceptable." The information is reported by Le Figaro, writes UNN.

Details

The document emphasizes that the rule of law is the foundation of French democracy, and the independence and protection of judges are its key pillars. At the same time, it is noted that court decisions can be subject to public discussion, but criticism must be carried out "with respect for everyone."

The presumption of innocence and the right to appeal are principles that must always remain unchanged in a rule of law state 

– the message says.

Macron instructed the Minister of Justice and the Minister of Internal Affairs to identify those involved in the threats and bring them to justice as soon as possible.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that Nicolas Sarkozy was found guilty of criminal conspiracy between 2005 and 2007.

Nicolas Sarkozy received a five-year prison sentence with a suspended execution of the verdict. The former French president is accused of having his 2007 election campaign allegedly financed by funds from Muammar Gaddafi's Libyan regime. The politician himself categorically denies these allegations.

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Libya
Emmanuel Macron
France