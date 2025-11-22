Former French President Sarkozy to release memoirs about his 20 days in prison

$42.150.00
48.520.00
ukenru
November 21, 09:58 PM • 15510 views
Zelenskyy will have to approve US peace plan or war will continue - Trump
November 21, 07:13 PM • 30959 views
Ukraine will have to give up part of its territories - Trump
November 21, 04:45 PM • 29533 views
Ukraine, USA, and Europe will work at the advisor level to make the path to peace viable: Zelenskyy revealed details of an hour-long conversation with Vance
November 21, 04:23 PM • 31802 views
In Ukraine, power outage schedules will be in effect on November 22: how many queues will be without electricity
November 21, 04:14 PM • 28760 views
Trump announces 'deadline' for Ukraine to accept peace plan
Exclusive
November 21, 04:05 PM • 33876 views
There are doubts that Russia will sign it: experts assessed the US "peace plan"
November 21, 02:48 PM • 19085 views
Ukraine may face a very difficult choice: loss of dignity or the risk of losing a key partner - ZelenskyyVideo
November 21, 01:06 PM • 18388 views
US issues ultimatum to Ukraine on peace plan: threat of arms and intelligence supply cut-off - Reuters
November 21, 12:43 PM • 17351 views
Cyclone to bring snow and black ice to the west, temperature contrasts across Ukraine - meteorologist
November 21, 11:38 AM • 41562 views
"Death for big money": stories of clients of the scandalous Odesa clinic OdrexPhotoVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+5°
2.6m/s
96%
751mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russian military tried to break through to Novodanylivka and Mala Tokmachka in Zaporizhzhia - DeepStatePhotoNovember 21, 11:50 PM • 4764 views
Paid to kill: Italy investigates case of "sniper tourists" who hunted people in SarajevoNovember 22, 01:45 AM • 9476 views
"Nothing about Ukraine should be without Ukraine" - von der Leyen on conversation with Zelenskyy03:32 AM • 5850 views
Africa is cracking at the seams: huge fissures are swallowing entire cities, threatening millions of peoplePhoto04:03 AM • 12533 views
Slovakia supports US peace plan: Russia to be returned to the ranks of "great powers"04:20 AM • 6608 views
Publications
Five films about winter adventures: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 21, 06:00 PM • 28492 views
Crispy and juicy chebureks: top 5 best recipesPhotoNovember 21, 05:13 PM • 26178 views
There are doubts that Russia will sign it: experts assessed the US "peace plan"
Exclusive
November 21, 04:05 PM • 33876 views
"Death for big money": stories of clients of the scandalous Odesa clinic OdrexPhotoVideoNovember 21, 11:38 AM • 41562 views
Gas prices in Europe and oil fall amid Trump's peace plan between Ukraine and RussiaNovember 21, 09:41 AM • 39737 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
J. D. Vance
Emmanuel Macron
Musician
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
France
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Wife of US Vice President Vance spotted without wedding ring during official eventVideo08:13 AM • 1646 views
Former French President Sarkozy to release memoirs about his 20 days in prisonPhoto07:49 AM • 1736 views
Five films about winter adventures: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 21, 06:00 PM • 28492 views
Daughter shared a touching confession about Bruce Willis's struggle with dementiaVideoNovember 21, 09:58 AM • 35837 views
"Miss Universe" became a representative of Mexico after the scandalPhotoVideoNovember 21, 06:32 AM • 50040 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
The Diplomat
The Guardian

Former French President Sarkozy to release memoirs about his 20 days in prison

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1734 views

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy will publish the book "Prisoner's Diary" about his 20-day imprisonment in La Santé. He describes the conditions of his incarceration, the constant noise, and his stay in a nine-square-meter solitary cell.

Former French President Sarkozy to release memoirs about his 20 days in prison
© Présidence de la République France

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy is expected to publish his memoirs next month, a book titled "Prisoner's Diary," in which he describes his 20 days in La Santé prison, reports UNN with reference to The Guardian.

Details

The book's release was announced 11 days after his release.

In the published excerpt, Sarkozy writes about the conditions of his imprisonment and the constant noise in the prison: "In prison, there is nothing to see and nothing to do."

He also describes how difficult it was to endure solitary confinement: "The noise, unfortunately, is constant. But, as in the desert, inner life is strengthened in prison."

Sarkozy was held in a cell of about nine square meters with his own shower and toilet. Two guards were nearby. According to the French weekly Le Point, he ate almost nothing, fearing that the food might have been spoiled.

Addition

Sarkozy was serving a sentence after being sentenced to five years in prison for criminal conspiracy to obtain funds for his 2007 election campaign. He denies guilt and is appealing the verdict, with a new hearing scheduled for spring.

At his release hearing, he called the imprisonment exhausting: "It's a nightmare." He also stated: "I never imagined that at 70 I would be in prison... It leaves a mark on the memory of any prisoner."

His lawyer, Christophe Ingrain, reported that Sarkozy faced threats and heard screams at night.

The release of "Prisoner's Diary" is now awaited, in which Sarkozy will detail his experience in La Santé and his time awaiting appeal.

Recall

Three inmates of the French La Santé prison are under investigation for a video containing death threats against former President Nicolas Sarkozy. The Paris prosecutor's office has opened an investigation into the death threats, and Sarkozy intends to file a civil lawsuit.

Alla Kiosak

CultureNews of the WorldUNN Lite
Loneliness
Life imprisonment
Nicolas Sarkozy
The Guardian
Paris
France