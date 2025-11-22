Former French President Sarkozy to release memoirs about his 20 days in prison

© Présidence de la République France

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy is expected to publish his memoirs next month, a book titled "Prisoner's Diary," in which he describes his 20 days in La Santé prison, reports UNN with reference to The Guardian.

Details

The book's release was announced 11 days after his release.

In the published excerpt, Sarkozy writes about the conditions of his imprisonment and the constant noise in the prison: "In prison, there is nothing to see and nothing to do."

He also describes how difficult it was to endure solitary confinement: "The noise, unfortunately, is constant. But, as in the desert, inner life is strengthened in prison."

Sarkozy was held in a cell of about nine square meters with his own shower and toilet. Two guards were nearby. According to the French weekly Le Point, he ate almost nothing, fearing that the food might have been spoiled.

Addition

Sarkozy was serving a sentence after being sentenced to five years in prison for criminal conspiracy to obtain funds for his 2007 election campaign. He denies guilt and is appealing the verdict, with a new hearing scheduled for spring.

At his release hearing, he called the imprisonment exhausting: "It's a nightmare." He also stated: "I never imagined that at 70 I would be in prison... It leaves a mark on the memory of any prisoner."

His lawyer, Christophe Ingrain, reported that Sarkozy faced threats and heard screams at night.

The release of "Prisoner's Diary" is now awaited, in which Sarkozy will detail his experience in La Santé and his time awaiting appeal.

Recall

Three inmates of the French La Santé prison are under investigation for a video containing death threats against former President Nicolas Sarkozy. The Paris prosecutor's office has opened an investigation into the death threats, and Sarkozy intends to file a civil lawsuit.