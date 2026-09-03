The U.S. Embassy urged Americans to refrain from making a pilgrimage to Uman for Rosh Hashanah

The U.S. Embassy in Ukraine advised American citizens not to travel to Uman for the annual pilgrimage to the grave of Rabbi Nachman during the celebration of Rosh Hashanah. The U.S. Embassy in Ukraine reported this, UNN writes.

Details

The diplomatic mission emphasized that the recommendation is consistent with the current U.S. State Department travel advisory for Ukraine, which remains at the highest, Level 4 — "Do Not Travel."

Among the reasons for this decision, the U.S. side cited the threat of Russian air strikes. The embassy reminded that since the beginning of the full-scale war, Russia has attacked civilian buildings and critical infrastructure throughout Ukraine, including in Uman.

There may not be enough shelters for pilgrims in Uman

The embassy paid particular attention to information from local authorities about the insufficient number of shelters for all the pilgrims expected in the city. Martial law, a curfew, and movement restrictions also remain in effect in Ukraine.

First 2,000 Hasidic pilgrims have arrived in Uman for Rosh Hashanah; up to 40,000 are expected

Americans who decide to travel to Uman despite the recommendation were urged to determine the location of the nearest shelter in advance and proceed there immediately during an air raid alert. Restrictions will also be in effect in the city, including a ban on weapons and fireworks.

The embassy separately warned men who hold dual U.S. and Ukrainian citizenship about possible restrictions on leaving the country. The diplomatic mission noted that such citizens may be subject to Ukrainian military registration and mobilization rules.

Ukraine is preparing for mass arrival of Hasidic Jews for Rosh Hashanah - ban on entry for violations has been warned of