First 2,000 Hasidic pilgrims have arrived in Uman for Rosh Hashanah; up to 40,000 are expected
Kyiv • UNN
Around 2,000 pilgrims have already arrived in Uman for Rosh Hashanah. Approximately 40,000 are expected in total, and a special regime will be in effect from September 4 to 17.
Hasidic pilgrims have begun arriving in Uman, Cherkasy region, to celebrate Rosh Hashanah. Two thousand pilgrims have already arrived, and several tens of thousands more are expected. UNN writes about this, citing data from the United Jewish Community of Ukraine as of September 3.
Up to 2,000 pilgrims have already arrived in Uman ahead of Rosh Hashanah 5787
Video: UJCU
How many pilgrims are expected
According to the United Jewish Community of Ukraine, about 40,000 pilgrims are expected in Uman this year.
This corresponds to the number reported by the community in 2025: last year, according to the UJCU, more than 40,000 pilgrims arrived in Uman for the Rosh Hashanah celebrations overall, including more than 5,000 women and children.
How long will Rosh Hashanah last
The Rosh Hashanah holiday will begin on the evening of September 11 and last until the evening of September 13, 2026. A significant number of pilgrims traditionally arrive in Uman in advance.
Rosh Hashanah is one of the most important Jewish holidays, symbolizing the beginning of the new year according to the Jewish calendar.
What actions are being taken by the Ukrainian authorities
The police stated that Ukraine is preparing for the mass arrival of Hasidic pilgrims for Rosh Hashanah in Uman, Cherkasy region, starting September 6, and is strengthening security measures, while violators were warned of a possible entry ban.
From September 4 to 17, a special regime governing entry, exit, and movement will be in effect in the city due to the celebration of Rosh Hashanah. As in previous years, reported Ihor Taburets, head of the Cherkasy Regional Military Administration.
Uman is preparing for Rosh Hashanah: authorities have synchronized security tasks18.08.26, 11:14 • 3313 views