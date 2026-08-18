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Uman is preparing for Rosh Hashanah: authorities have synchronized security tasks

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1690 views

Uman is preparing to receive pilgrims for Rosh Hashanah, which will take place on September 11–13. The authorities have synchronized security, medical, and transportation tasks, taking martial law into account.

Uman is preparing for Rosh Hashanah: authorities have synchronized security tasks
illustrative photo

In the Cherkasy region, the city of Uman is preparing to receive pilgrims for Rosh Hashanah on September 11–13, and the authorities have already coordinated security tasks and are also preparing to work under an enhanced regime, Cherkasy Regional Military Administration Head Ihor Taburets said on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

"Uman is preparing to receive pilgrims for Rosh Hashanah. As in previous years, we urge the faithful to bear in mind that there is a war in Ukraine launched by Russia," Taburets said on social media.

This year, Rosh Hashanah will last from September 11 to 13.

"At present, practical readiness is the main thing. I held a meeting of the relevant commission at the Regional Military Administration. We coordinated the key tasks: security, law and order, medical care, sanitary measures, transportation, and the operation of checkpoints. All services must be ready to work under an enhanced regime," the Regional Military Administration head stressed.

According to him, "we are inspecting the infrastructure, working out the routes, and determining those responsible. And, of course, we are adjusting decisions in accordance with the security situation."

"An operational headquarters will operate in Uman. The safety of local residents and pilgrims remains our top priority," he emphasized.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine warned Hasidic pilgrims about risks during pilgrimage to Uman29.07.26, 13:46 • 3333 views

Julia Shramko

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