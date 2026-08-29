Ukraine is preparing for mass arrival of Hasidic Jews for Rosh Hashanah - ban on entry for violations has been warned of

Ukraine is preparing for the mass arrival of Hasidic pilgrims for Rosh Hashanah in Uman, Cherkasy region, starting September 6, and is strengthening security measures; violators were warned of a possible entry ban, the National Police reported on Saturday, UNN writes.

Starting September 6, pilgrims will arrive in Uman en masse to celebrate Rosh Hashanah. Our task, amid the threats of drone and missile attacks, is to ensure the safety both of the pilgrims—from the moment they cross the border until they leave Ukraine—and of local residents. We must do everything possible to prevent offenses. If such incidents occur, the response will be immediate and firm, including a ban on further entry into Ukraine for violators - said Acting Head of the National Police Maksym Tsutskiridze.

During a dedicated meeting, a comprehensive set of security measures was discussed aimed at ensuring public safety and order during the stay of Hasidic pilgrims in Ukraine in September, particularly during the celebration of Rosh Hashanah in Uman.

Particular attention was paid to interagency cooperation and the calculation of the forces and resources to be involved in ensuring security at the pilgrims’ locations: preventive measures to prevent terrorist threats, sabotage, and provocations; measures to organize fire prevention and technological safety at sites where pilgrims gather and stay, including the deployment of special monitoring posts and assistance points.

The meeting’s participants also reviewed the readiness of state border crossing points to process pilgrims, projected passenger flows, and security control measures during their entry into and departure from Ukraine.

The State Migration Service provided information on organizing monitoring of pilgrims’ compliance with Ukraine’s migration legislation and response procedures for possible violations of the conditions of stay in the country.

Following the meeting, the main areas of further cooperation between the government bodies involved were identified ahead of the mass arrival of pilgrims in Uman.

Uman is preparing for Rosh Hashanah: authorities have synchronized security tasks