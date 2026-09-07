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A checkpoint regime is in effect, and streets are patrolled by foot and vehicle patrols — how security was tightened in Uman during Rosh Hashanah

Kyiv • UNN

 • 492 views

In Uman, a checkpoint regime and reinforced patrols are in effect at the entrances to the area where pilgrims stay during the pilgrimage of Hasidic Jews. Ukrainian and Israeli services have been involved in security.

A checkpoint regime is in effect, and streets are patrolled by foot and vehicle patrols — how security was tightened in Uman during Rosh Hashanah

In Uman, the police are operating in an enhanced mode to ensure security during Rosh Hashanah — a checkpoint regime is in place at the entrances to the area where pilgrims are staying, and the streets are patrolled by foot and vehicle patrols, UNN reports, citing the National Police.

Details

Deputy Head of the National Police of Ukraine Oleksandr Fatsevych, together with the Chief of Police of Cherkasy Region Yaroslav Mezhennyi, inspected the organization of law enforcement officers’ work in Uman, where Hasidic pilgrims are staying during the celebration of the Jewish New Year — Rosh Hashanah.

"The police continue to ensure public order and safety during the Hasidic pilgrimage. The main task is to protect public order and prevent criminal and administrative offenses," Oleksandr Fatsevych said.

A consolidated unit is operating in Uman, involving оперативники, investigators, patrol officers, representatives of the Dialogue Police, the special-purpose police battalion, canine units, and bomb-disposal experts. Emergency Service rescuers, servicemen of the National Guard of Ukraine, and representatives of other services are also involved in ensuring security.

According to Oleksandr Fatsevych, cooperation among all the forces involved has been established, and the situation is under the constant control of law enforcement officers.

First 2,000 Hasidic pilgrims have arrived in Uman for Rosh Hashanah; up to 40,000 are expected03.09.26, 14:56 • 3715 views

A checkpoint regime is in place at the entrances to the area where the pilgrims are staying. Police officers are checking citizens and vehicles. The streets are patrolled by foot and vehicle patrols.

"The police are operating in an enhanced mode. Checkpoints with baggage scanners, stationary posts, a visa support point, and checkpoint groups have been organized. The number of investigative and operational groups has also been increased," said Chief of Police of Cherkasy Region Yaroslav Mezhennyi.

As in previous years, representatives of the Israeli police have also arrived in Uman to help their Ukrainian colleagues maintain law and order during the Rosh Hashanah celebrations, said Paul Tymkivskyi, the representative of the Israeli police in Ukraine and the CIS countries.

He thanked Ukrainian law enforcement officers for their high level of preparation and organization of work and noted that Israeli police officers would remain in Uman until the end of the Rosh Hashanah celebrations.

The U.S. Embassy urged Americans to refrain from making a pilgrimage to Uman for Rosh Hashanah03.09.26, 23:45 • 4708 views

Antonina Tumanova

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