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"Russian Post" allowed to use weapons to combat drones

Kyiv • UNN

 • 110 views

The Russian government has allowed postal organizations to use countermeasures against aerial, surface and underwater drones. Their list was not specified.

"Russian Post" allowed to use weapons to combat drones

The Russian government has allowed federal postal organizations to use special technical means to counter drones. The corresponding decree was signed by Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, The Moscow Times reports, writes UNN.

Details

The document does not specify exactly which means Russian Post will be able to use. It refers to countering aerial, surface and underwater drones, unmanned vehicles, and other automated systems.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine received an order for a "silence regime" at the front for several days – media04.09.26, 23:46 • 11326 views

Previously, the list of permitted equipment for postal organizations already included service and civilian firearms, ammunition, body armor, and other personal protective equipment. At the same time, it is not specified which employees will be entitled to use the new anti-drone equipment.

Russia is expanding its capabilities to combat UAVs

In May, the State Duma allowed employees of the Central Bank’s and Sberbank’s cash-in-transit services to shoot down drones independently during attacks, without waiting for special services to arrive.

In addition, the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs asked Putin to provide big business with large-caliber weapons, laser systems, and reservists to protect enterprises from UAVs.

Putin had previously also allowed private security organizations to use small arms to repel drone attacks on strategic enterprises and other infrastructure facilities.

The US called on Ukraine and russia to suspend strikes during Witkoff’s and Kushner’s visits to moscow and Kyiv — media reports04.09.26, 20:22 • 15532 views

Stepan Haftko

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