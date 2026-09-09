"It could happen; we had a good conversation" — Trump on a possible trilateral meeting with Putin and Zelenskyy

U.S. President Donald Trump said that a trilateral meeting with Russian dictator vladimir putin and President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy could take place, UNN reports.

"We had a wonderful conversation. He wants to make a deal, and if Zelenskyy wants to make a deal—that would be very good," Trump said.

He said that the delay in signing the peace agreement was due to the fact that Zelenskyy and putin hate each other.

Answering the question of whether Trump was going to hold a trilateral meeting, he replied: "It could happen. We had a good conversation. It could happen."

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Russian dictator vladimir putin and U.S. President Donald Trump held a phone conversation; the visits of special representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner were discussed.