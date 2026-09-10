Iran says that the IAEA’s actions will push countries to withdraw from the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons

"Political steps" by the UN nuclear watchdog will push countries to withdraw from the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons. Iran's secretary of the Supreme National Security Council said this on Thursday, UNN reports.

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Mohsen Rezaei made the statement the day after the IAEA Board of Governors (comprising 35 states) adopted a resolution to refer the issue of Iran's violation of its nonproliferation obligations to the UN Security Council.

For the first time in 20 years, the IAEA has referred the issue of Iran's nuclear program to the UN Security Council