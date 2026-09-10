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For the first time in 20 years, the IAEA has referred the issue of Iran's nuclear program to the UN Security Council

Kyiv • UNN

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The IAEA accused Iran of refusing to explain traces of uranium and referred the issue to the UN Security Council. Tehran could face sanctions.

For the first time in 20 years, the IAEA has referred the issue of Iran's nuclear program to the UN Security Council

For the first time in 20 years, the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency referred the issue of Iran to the UN Security Council. Tehran was accused of refusing to cooperate with an investigation into the origin of uranium traces at undeclared sites, AP reports, as cited by UNN.

Details

The resolution was supported by 23 of the 35 members of the IAEA Board of Governors. China, Russia, and Niger voted against it; another 8 countries abstained, while 1 did not participate in the vote due to arrears.

The document was proposed by the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany.

Iran could face new sanctions

Referring the issue to the UN Security Council opens the possibility of imposing sanctions on Iran and freezing its assets. At the same time, AP notes that such measures are unlikely because of Russia and China's veto power.

The head of Iran’s nuclear program accused the US and Israel of pressuring the IAEA27.08.26, 06:33 • 5061 view

Western officials suspect that the uranium traces discovered by inspectors may be linked to a secret Iranian nuclear weapons program that may have existed until 2003.

Tehran denies seeking to obtain nuclear weapons and insists that its nuclear program is exclusively peaceful in nature.

Back in June 2025, the IAEA Board of Governors officially found Iran to be in noncompliance with its nonproliferation obligations due to insufficient cooperation with the agency.

Syria has begun destroying the remnants of Assad-era chemical arsenal04.09.26, 01:17 • 3774 views

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