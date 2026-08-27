The head of Iran’s nuclear program accused the US and Israel of pressuring the IAEA
Kyiv • UNN
The head of Iran’s nuclear program said that the US and Israel were pressuring the IAEA. The facilities damaged by the strikes are not ready for inspections.
The head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, Mohammad Eslami, said that the United States and Israel are putting pressure on the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to secure inspections of Iranian nuclear facilities damaged by the war. This was reported by Iran's state media, cited by CNN, writes UNN.
Details
According to Eslami, the IAEA allegedly does not have an established protocol for inspecting facilities that have been subjected to military strikes. He claims that Washington and Jerusalem are insisting that agency representatives visit the damaged facilities and assess the consequences of the strikes.
They want to see what happened to these sites as a result of the military operations they conducted
He also noted that Iran remains in a "state of war" and that the damaged nuclear facilities are currently neither prepared nor secured for inspections.
The head of Iran's nuclear program added that facilities affected by military strikes are subject to legislation adopted by Iran's parliament.
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