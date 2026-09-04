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Syria has begun destroying the remnants of Assad-era chemical arsenal

Kyiv • UNN

 • 98 views

Syria has begun destroying components of the chemical program of the ousted Assad regime in cooperation with the OPCW. The organization confirmed the destruction of 42 aerial bombs.

Syria has begun destroying the remnants of Assad-era chemical arsenal
People killed after a suspected chemical attack in the Damascus suburb of Ghouta on August 21, 2013. Photo: Erbin News / AOP

Syria has begun destroying components used to produce chemical weapons under Bashar al-Assad, who was ousted in 2024. Reuters reports, UNN writes.

Details

The Syrian side informed the UN Security Council about the start of the destruction of the hazardous materials. The country’s new authorities are cooperating with the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW).

The OPCW previously established that, under Assad, the Syrian air force used chemical weapons against the population, including the nerve agent sarin and chlorine.

Syria’s new authorities are cooperating with international experts

After Assad’s ouster, Syria’s new administration pledged to cooperate with the OPCW to eliminate the remnants of the former regime’s chemical program.

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In May 2026, OPCW experts reported discovering a significant quantity of previously undeclared chemical weapons, related materials, equipment, and documentation in Syria.

According to Reuters, the OPCW has already confirmed the irreversible destruction of 42 aircraft bombs linked to the Assad regime’s chemical program. This was the first confirmed destruction of such weapons on Syrian territory since 2014.

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Stepan Haftko

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Bashar al-Assad
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