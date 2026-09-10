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A large-scale fire broke out near Kyiv: likely following a drone attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 182 views

A large-scale fire broke out in Hostomel, Bucha District. Preliminary reports indicate that a warehouse caught fire due to an enemy drone attack.

A large-scale fire broke out near Kyiv: likely following a drone attack

A large-scale fire broke out in Hostomel, near Kyiv, UNN reports, citing posts on Telegram channels.

Details

According to preliminary data, an enemy UAV attack caused a fire in a warehouse building in Bucha district.

A drone attack on the Kyiv region caused fires at industrial facilities and a logistics complex08.09.26, 00:31 • 17996 views

Antonina Tumanova

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