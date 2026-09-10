A large-scale fire broke out near Kyiv: likely following a drone attack

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$5,000 for each person: Trump resorts to populism for political survival — expert

Tusk stated that the special services of Ukraine and Poland had prevented a threat at one of the border crossings

The FP-7 ballistic missile from Fire Point will be ready for combat use within several weeks, the company's CEO says

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Ukraine faces a rainy weekend: temperatures in the west and north will fall to 18°

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Ukrzaliznytsia introduces restrictions on the Kharkiv–Izium connection: how to travel between the cities

Inflation in Ukraine accelerated to 8.1% in August. The NBU named the reasons

Yellow level of drone threat — can children remain in classrooms and what should teachers do

Fire Point erases the concept of Russia’s “deep rear area”: an FP-1 struck a target in the Urals — the company’s CEO Iryna Terekh

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More than 30,000 Hasidic Jews have already arrived in Ukraine for the celebration of the Jewish New Year — the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine