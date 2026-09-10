A large-scale fire broke out near Kyiv: likely following a drone attack
Kyiv • UNN
A large-scale fire broke out in Hostomel, Bucha District. Preliminary reports indicate that a warehouse caught fire due to an enemy drone attack.
A large-scale fire broke out in Hostomel, near Kyiv, UNN reports, citing posts on Telegram channels.
Details
According to preliminary data, an enemy UAV attack caused a fire in a warehouse building in Bucha district.
A drone attack on the Kyiv region caused fires at industrial facilities and a logistics complex08.09.26, 00:31 • 17996 views