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94-year-old Princess Astrid has died in Norway

Kyiv • UNN

 • 142 views

The older sister of the late King Harald died at the age of 94. She was last seen in public at his funeral.

94-year-old Princess Astrid has died in Norway
REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Norwegian Princess Astrid, the elder sister of the late King Harald, died on Friday at the age of 94. This was stated in a statement by the Royal Palace, reports UNN, citing Reuters.

Details

Astrid’s brother, Harald, died last month at the age of 89, having spent more than 35 years on the throne; the princess last appeared in public at his funeral on Wednesday.

"Throughout her long life, Princess Astrid represented the royal house with warmth and a sense of duty," King Haakon VIII said in a statement.

Norway bids farewell to King Harald V09.09.26, 17:21 • 5254 views

Antonina Tumanova

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