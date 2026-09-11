94-year-old Princess Astrid has died in Norway
Kyiv • UNN
The older sister of the late King Harald died at the age of 94. She was last seen in public at his funeral.
REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Norwegian Princess Astrid, the elder sister of the late King Harald, died on Friday at the age of 94. This was stated in a statement by the Royal Palace, reports UNN, citing Reuters.
Details
Astrid’s brother, Harald, died last month at the age of 89, having spent more than 35 years on the throne; the princess last appeared in public at his funeral on Wednesday.
"Throughout her long life, Princess Astrid represented the royal house with warmth and a sense of duty," King Haakon VIII said in a statement.
Norway bids farewell to King Harald V09.09.26, 17:21 • 5254 views