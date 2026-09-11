The Kremlin called Japan’s demand to change the UN map, on which the Kuril Islands are marked as Russian, nonsense.
Kyiv • UNN
Japan is demanding that the designation of the southern Kuril Islands be changed on the Equal Earth map. Russia rejected the demand.
Russia reacted to Japan's demand to change the UN's new world map and called it nonsense. This was reported by Russian media, citing Russian dictator's aide Yuri Ushakov, reports UNN.
Details
Ushakov called Japan's demand to change the UN's new world map nonsense.
It was previously reported that the Japanese government demanded that the creators of the Equal Earth map change the designation of the southern part of the Kuril Islands, which are marked on the map in the same color as the other territories of Russia.
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We remind you
The Japanese government plans to consider countermeasures in connection with Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to one of the four islands controlled by Russia but claimed by Japan.
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