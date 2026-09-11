$44.550.0951.760.23
ukenru
03:15 PM • 1490 views
MP Yurchenko sentenced to 9 years in prison with confiscation of property
Exclusive
02:00 PM • 11415 views
Rain and almost summer-like heat — what weather to expect in Ukraine tomorrow
01:20 PM • 14478 views
Metropolitan Tikhon, who is Putin’s spiritual mentor, was served a notice of suspicion in absentia
12:50 PM • 16615 views
"Forrest Gump" case: court sets bail of UAH 300 million for MP Vadym Stolar
11:51 AM • 16620 views
Russia is investing significant resources in information and psychological operations to make Ukraine and Poland perceive each other as enemies — Fire Point CEO
11:42 AM • 14775 views
Russia may exhaust its resources for the war against Ukraine by 2028 — HUR
10:53 AM • 13881 views
Seven support packages and credit guarantees worth over $400 million — Canada announces a new tranche of aid for Ukraine
10:43 AM • 13118 views
Delays once again: how the next court hearings in the Odrex doctors’ case did (not) take place 
10:38 AM • 11546 views
The EU approved a €6.1 billion loan for Ukraine for weapons
September 11, 09:35 AM • 10346 views
Ukrainian forces attacked a chemical plant in Volgograd, Russia, with FP-5 "Flamingo" missiles.
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+21°
1m/s
42%
751mm
Popular news
Russians struck gas stations in two districts of KyivPhotoVideoSeptember 11, 07:14 AM • 22385 views
25 years of the September 11 tragedy: what happened and what changed in the world10:06 AM • 26887 views
The BEB reform has not changed its approach to business: companies continue to face pressure from the Bureau10:20 AM • 24642 views
Scandalous Polish politician destroyed a monument to Ukrainians — Kyiv's reaction was swiftVideo12:00 PM • 4542 views
Angelina Jolie revealed who pays for her humanitarian trips to Ukraine12:44 PM • 14074 views
Publications
The BEB reform has not changed its approach to business: companies continue to face pressure from the Bureau10:20 AM • 24767 views
25 years of the September 11 tragedy: what happened and what changed in the world10:06 AM • 27022 views
Ukraine's partners in the Freyja anti-ballistic program are working on its implementation 24/7 — Fire Point CEOSeptember 10, 02:49 PM • 52480 views
逃避司法：Odrex 医生案件的审理如何被拖延，以及是否正在准备新的陷阱September 10, 10:12 AM • 65398 views
UAV certification in Ukraine: how a drone goes from development to operationPhotoSeptember 10, 10:02 AM • 67607 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Iryna Terekh
Vitali Klitschko
Iryna Mudra
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
New York City
Kharkiv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Angelina Jolie revealed who pays for her humanitarian trips to Ukraine12:44 PM • 14185 views
Jennifer Lawrence finally joined Instagram and immediately threatened to delete her account because of negative commentsSeptember 11, 02:06 AM • 34502 views
Angelina Jolie revealed the main rule in raising her 6 children with Brad PittPhotoSeptember 11, 12:05 AM • 36841 views
Schwarzenegger reunited with his ex-wife 5 years after their divorce; their daughter shared a photoPhotoSeptember 10, 11:07 PM • 35603 views
Charlie Hunnam revealed an unusual rule his partner established after nearly 20 years togetherSeptember 10, 10:06 PM • 32850 views
Actual
Pantsir missile system
Heating
The Times
MIM-104 Patriot
Cruise missile

The Kremlin called Japan’s demand to change the UN map, on which the Kuril Islands are marked as Russian, nonsense.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 308 views

Japan is demanding that the designation of the southern Kuril Islands be changed on the Equal Earth map. Russia rejected the demand.

The Kremlin called Japan’s demand to change the UN map, on which the Kuril Islands are marked as Russian, nonsense.

Russia reacted to Japan's demand to change the UN's new world map and called it nonsense. This was reported by Russian media, citing Russian dictator's aide Yuri Ushakov, reports UNN.

Details

Ushakov called Japan's demand to change the UN's new world map nonsense.

It was previously reported that the Japanese government demanded that the creators of the Equal Earth map change the designation of the southern part of the Kuril Islands, which are marked on the map in the same color as the other territories of Russia.

A precedent for occupied territories: Japan demands a change to the map where the Kuril Islands were marked as Russian10.09.26, 20:09 • 14146 views

We remind you

The Japanese government plans to consider countermeasures in connection with Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to one of the four islands controlled by Russia but claimed by Japan. 

United States backs Japan over Putin trip to disputed islands14.08.26, 15:21 • 4655 views

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Vladimir Putin
United Nations
Japan