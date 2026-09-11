Russia reacted to Japan's demand to change the UN's new world map and called it nonsense. This was reported by Russian media, citing Russian dictator's aide Yuri Ushakov, reports UNN.

Details

Ushakov called Japan's demand to change the UN's new world map nonsense.

It was previously reported that the Japanese government demanded that the creators of the Equal Earth map change the designation of the southern part of the Kuril Islands, which are marked on the map in the same color as the other territories of Russia.

A precedent for occupied territories: Japan demands a change to the map where the Kuril Islands were marked as Russian

We remind you

The Japanese government plans to consider countermeasures in connection with Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to one of the four islands controlled by Russia but claimed by Japan.

United States backs Japan over Putin trip to disputed islands