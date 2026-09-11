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The Netherlands will purchase a Saab GlobalEye reconnaissance aircraft from Sweden

Kyiv • UNN

 • 70 views

The Netherlands has signed a letter of intent with Sweden to purchase the GlobalEye. Delivery is scheduled for 2031, with access to Swedish aircraft — starting in 2028.

The Netherlands will purchase a Saab GlobalEye reconnaissance aircraft from Sweden
REUTERS/Christopher Pike/File Photo

The Dutch government announced on Friday that it had signed a letter of intent with Sweden to purchase a modern Saab GlobalEye surveillance aircraft, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

The country currently has no aircraft of its own capable of performing such missions, so it has relied on NATO’s outdated fleet of airborne early warning and control (AWACS) aircraft.

The GlobalEye can simultaneously monitor the air, maritime and ground domains over long distances and detect threats, including drones and cruise missiles.

The aircraft is expected to be delivered to the Netherlands in 2031; however, the country will gain access to Swedish GlobalEye aircraft as early as 2028 to train crews and begin operations.

Ukraine should already look for a replacement for Saab 340 AEW aircraft, which can serve until 2030 – Defense Express18.07.26, 04:37 • 17372 views

The Dutch aircraft will join a shared fleet alongside three Swedish GlobalEye aircraft, giving crews from both countries access to this equipment.

The aircraft can serve as a flying command post and exchange intelligence in real time with other aircraft, ships and ground units.

Antonina Tumanova

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