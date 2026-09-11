Evil must be punished — Zelenskyy honored the memory of the victims of the September 11 terrorist attack

There must be a response to any enemy and terrorist if people want to preserve their civilization and their choice to protect rights, freedoms, and values. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized this while honoring the memory of the victims of the September 11 terrorist attacks in the United States, reports UNN.

Today is an important day — a day of strong people — and at the same time a sufficiently tragic one. Twenty-five years ago, on September 11, a blow was struck against people. A terrible attack, a tragedy in the United States of America. About 3,000 people from 90 countries around the world were killed, including Ukrainians. Honor to all the heroes who did everything then to save the lives of others. Police officers and firefighters, as well as simply caring people, including those of Ukrainian origin. We express our honor, respect, and condolences — Zelenskyy noted.

The President of Ukraine emphasized that NATO demonstrated its strength at that time. And it is very important that there was a response to terrorism, with Article 5 invoked.

This shows that there must be a response to any enemy and terrorist if people want to preserve their civilization and their choice to protect rights, freedoms, and values. Because evil must be punished — the President concluded.

25 years of the September 11 tragedy: what happened and what changed in the world