Five people, including a child, were injured in Sumy after an enemy airstrike

As a result of the Russian attack on Sumy, five people are known to have been injured, including a child. This was reported by Artem Kobzar, acting mayor of Sumy, according to UNN.

Details

According to Kobzar, today after 21:00, the enemy attacked Sumy with guided aerial bombs. As a result of the strike, apartment buildings were damaged in the Kovpakivskyi district.

As of now, five injured people are known, including one child. Medical workers are providing all necessary assistance. All relevant services are working at the scene - he added.

Further information is being clarified.

The enemy attacked a high-rise building in Sumy with an aerial bomb; people may be trapped under the rubble, the Regional Military Administration reports.