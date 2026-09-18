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The enemy attacked a high-rise building in Sumy with an aerial bomb; people may be trapped under the rubble, the Regional Military Administration reports.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 234 views

The Russians attacked Sumy and the surrounding areas with guided aerial bombs. People may be trapped under the rubble of the damaged high-rise building.

The enemy attacked a high-rise building in Sumy with an aerial bomb; people may be trapped under the rubble, the Regional Military Administration reports.

The enemy struck Sumy and the outskirts of the city with guided aerial bombs; a high-rise building was hit, and people may be trapped under the rubble. This was reported by Oleh Hryhorov, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, UNN reports. 

Unfortunately, a high-rise residential building was hit.  Preliminarily, people may be trapped under the rubble 

- Hryhorov reported.

According to him, the relevant services are working at the site. Information about the consequences of the attack is still being clarified.

Airstrikes on Sumy: one person is known to have been killed, the number of injured has risen to 916.09.26, 20:10 • 4111 views

Antonina Tumanova

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