The enemy attacked a high-rise building in Sumy with an aerial bomb; people may be trapped under the rubble, the Regional Military Administration reports.

The enemy struck Sumy and the outskirts of the city with guided aerial bombs; a high-rise building was hit, and people may be trapped under the rubble. This was reported by Oleh Hryhorov, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.

Unfortunately, a high-rise residential building was hit. Preliminarily, people may be trapped under the rubble - Hryhorov reported.

According to him, the relevant services are working at the site. Information about the consequences of the attack is still being clarified.

Airstrikes on Sumy: one person is known to have been killed, the number of injured has risen to 9