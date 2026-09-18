The enemy attacked a high-rise building in Sumy with an aerial bomb; people may be trapped under the rubble, the Regional Military Administration reports.
Kyiv • UNN
The Russians attacked Sumy and the surrounding areas with guided aerial bombs. People may be trapped under the rubble of the damaged high-rise building.
The enemy struck Sumy and the outskirts of the city with guided aerial bombs; a high-rise building was hit, and people may be trapped under the rubble. This was reported by Oleh Hryhorov, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.
Unfortunately, a high-rise residential building was hit. Preliminarily, people may be trapped under the rubble
According to him, the relevant services are working at the site. Information about the consequences of the attack is still being clarified.
Airstrikes on Sumy: one person is known to have been killed, the number of injured has risen to 916.09.26, 20:10 • 4111 views