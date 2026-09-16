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Airstrikes on Sumy: one person is known to have been killed, the number of injured has risen to 9

Kyiv • UNN

 • 232 views

Russian airstrikes in Sumy have claimed one life and injured nine others, including two children. Houses and cars were damaged.

Airstrikes on Sumy: one person is known to have been killed, the number of injured has risen to 9

In Sumy, one person was killed and nine others injured, including two children, as a result of Russian airstrikes, UNN reports, citing the State Emergency Service.

Details

According to rescuers, attacks with guided aerial bombs destroyed and damaged private residential buildings, outbuildings, and civilian vehicles.

Rescuers worked simultaneously at several locations. They provided assistance to the injured, extinguished fires, cleared rubble, and helped residents search for surviving belongings.

Russians strike Sumy with guided aerial bombs: six injured16.09.26, 15:49 • 11228 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
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Sumy