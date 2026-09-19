Since the beginning of the full-scale war, the Defense Forces have destroyed more than 50,000 Russian artillery systems — General Staff

$44.6651.24
ukenru
Exclusive
09:46 AM • 2872 views
The scenario repeats: the defense of the Odrex doctor has again filed a motion to recuse the judge
09:30 AM • 4172 views
Ukraine will receive new missiles for S-300 systems from the US: what is known about them
08:52 AM • 5810 views
The British Prime Minister will ask Trump to provide Ukraine with Patriot missiles before winter
08:32 AM • 6952 views
More than 115,000 people have fled their homes due to the Houthis’ new offensive in Yemen
07:38 AM • 9112 views
Lavrov and Rubio may meet in New York; Ukraine will be one of the key topics
07:18 AM • 9956 views
West Nile virus is spreading across Europe; more than 650 cases have been recorded in Italy
07:14 AM • 7576 views
A meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump at the UN General Assembly is not currently planned — media reports
06:41 AM • 10023 views
The war is exhausting Russia’s economy – the budget deficit is growing, reserves are dwindling, and debt is becoming more expensive – AP
06:10 AM • 13118 views
The US nearly started a war with China over an erroneous AI-generated report – CNN
05:43 AM • 14240 views
"Hellish sanctions" against Russia: what they mean in simple terms and why they will be difficult to lift
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+19°
2m/s
77%
751mm
Popular news
Russian propaganda is staging a “patriotic upsurge” in the temporarily occupied territories during the “elections” — the Center for Countering DisinformationPhotoSeptember 19, 01:43 AM • 13193 views
What is celebrated on September 19 in Ukraine and around the worldSeptember 19, 02:58 AM • 9398 views
Trump said that Russia has been attacking Ukraine’s allies for five yearsSeptember 19, 04:16 AM • 11661 views
Antonio Banderas's 29-year-old daughter rarely appears in public: what she looks like nowPhoto05:52 AM • 14443 views
Kendall Jenner responded to long-standing rumors about a romance with Cara Delevingne06:32 AM • 6962 views
Publications
Which films are perfect for autumn evenings: TOP 10 moviesPhotoSeptember 18, 04:16 PM • 24661 views
Shovkovskyi, a shooting range, and extortion of $250,000 — what is known about the case involving the former Dynamo coachVideoSeptember 18, 03:58 PM • 43766 views
UFC 331 in Los Angeles: Main Fights and Event CardVideoSeptember 18, 02:57 PM • 26013 views
Rabies in dogs and cats: the first signs and what to do if you have been bitten by an animal
Exclusive
September 18, 02:32 PM • 41078 views
Without GPS and constant communication: how AI is changing the operation of drones and missilesPhotoVideo
Exclusive
September 18, 01:22 PM • 35308 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Donald Tusk
Marco Rubio
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
New York City
Iran
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Serena Williams rarely appears in public with her entire family; this time, she came with her husband and two daughtersPhoto08:47 AM • 2278 views
Kendall Jenner responded to long-standing rumors about a romance with Cara Delevingne06:32 AM • 7242 views
Antonio Banderas's 29-year-old daughter rarely appears in public: what she looks like nowPhoto05:52 AM • 14616 views
From antihero to hero – Obolon goalkeeper Fedorivskyi became the second goalkeeper in UPL history to score a goal from open playVideoSeptember 18, 04:55 PM • 15352 views
Luzhnyi named the youth national team squad for a friendly tournament in SpainSeptember 18, 02:49 PM • 18271 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
S-300 missile system
Technology
Film
James Webb Space Telescope

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, the Defense Forces have destroyed more than 50,000 Russian artillery systems — General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 128 views

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, Ukrainian troops have destroyed or disabled more than 50,000 Russian artillery systems. Their destruction continues.

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, the Defense Forces have destroyed more than 50,000 Russian artillery systems — General Staff

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Ukrainian troops have neutralized more than 50,000 artillery systems belonging to the Russian army. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported reaching this milestone, UNN writes.

Details

This number includes various types of enemy artillery systems that Ukrainian troops destroyed or put out of action during the full-scale war.

The General Staff noted that operators of attack drones, reconnaissance personnel, counter-battery warfare specialists, missile troops and artillery, as well as other components of the Defense Forces, work every day to destroy Russian artillery.

The General Staff emphasized the importance of counter-battery warfare

Every enemy artillery system destroyed means lives saved—those of our soldiers and civilians in frontline cities

—the General Staff emphasized.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine added that the destruction of the Russian army's artillery potential continues.

Ukraine will receive new missiles for S-300 systems from the US: what is known about them19.09.26, 12:30 • 4210 views

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine