Since the beginning of the full-scale war, the Defense Forces have destroyed more than 50,000 Russian artillery systems — General Staff

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Ukrainian troops have neutralized more than 50,000 artillery systems belonging to the Russian army. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported reaching this milestone, UNN writes.

Details

This number includes various types of enemy artillery systems that Ukrainian troops destroyed or put out of action during the full-scale war.

The General Staff noted that operators of attack drones, reconnaissance personnel, counter-battery warfare specialists, missile troops and artillery, as well as other components of the Defense Forces, work every day to destroy Russian artillery.

The General Staff emphasized the importance of counter-battery warfare

Every enemy artillery system destroyed means lives saved—those of our soldiers and civilians in frontline cities —the General Staff emphasized.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine added that the destruction of the Russian army's artillery potential continues.

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