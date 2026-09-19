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What Russia attacked Ukraine with this night and how many targets were shot down

Kyiv • UNN

 • 884 views

Russia launched two Tsirkon missiles and 174 drones. Air defenses shot down or suppressed 141 targets, but hits were recorded at 15 locations.

What Russia attacked Ukraine with this night and how many targets were shot down

During the night of September 19, Russia attacked Ukraine with 2 Zircon anti-ship missiles and 174 strike and other drones, half of which were jet-powered Shaheds. Air defense forces shot down or suppressed 141 aerial targets, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported, according to UNN.

Details

The main directions of Russia’s attack were Odesa and Kyiv regions. The enemy launched the Zircon missiles from Russia’s Kursk region, and the drones from Oryol, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, and the temporarily occupied Donetsk and Crimea.

For the attack, Russia used Shaheds, Gerbera drones, Bandеrol/Dan-T loitering munitions, and Parody imitation drones. The aerial attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, as well as mobile fire groups.

How many targets air defense neutralized

As of 08:00, air defense had shot down or suppressed 138 Shahed-, Gerbera-, and other types of drones, as well as 3 Bandеrol/Dan-T munitions.

The Air Force recorded strikes by aerial attack weapons at 15 locations; at another 9 locations, downed targets or their debris fell. Neither of the two Zircon missiles reached its target; the locations where they fell are being clarified.

As of the time of publication of the report, the attack was ongoing—more than 10 enemy UAVs remained in Ukraine’s airspace.

Russia's losses over the past day increased by 1,520 military personnel and 73 guns19.09.26, 07:44 • 546 views

Stepan Haftko

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