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Russia's losses over the past day increased by 1,520 military personnel and 73 guns

Kyiv • UNN

 • 168 views

Since the beginning of the invasion, Russia has lost approximately 1,516,430 military personnel. Over the past day, 73 artillery systems, 11 air defense systems, and 480 vehicles were destroyed.

Russia's losses over the past day increased by 1,520 military personnel and 73 guns

The total combat losses of Russian forces since the beginning of the full-scale invasion reached approximately 1,516,430 personnel as of September 19. Over the past day, Russia lost another 1,520 military personnel, reports the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

Also over the past day, the Defense Forces destroyed 5 armored combat vehicles, 73 artillery systems, 1 multiple-launch rocket system and 11 enemy air defense systems.

In addition, over the past day, Russia lost 1,816 operational-tactical UAVs and 480 vehicles and fuel tankers.

Russia’s total losses

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russian losses have amounted to 12,352 tanks, 25,357 armored combat vehicles, 50,011 artillery systems, 2,143 multiple-launch rocket systems and 1,657 air defense systems.

The enemy also lost 442 aircraft, 356 helicopters, 524,132 operational-tactical UAVs, 5,111 cruise missiles, 35 ships and boats, and 2 submarines.

In addition, the Defense Forces destroyed 150,922 enemy vehicles and fuel tankers, 4,703 pieces of special equipment and 2,672 ground robotic systems. The data is being уточнено.

Reminder

The Third Army Corps said that during the “Vivaldi” offensive operation in the northern part of Donetsk region, it managed to inflict losses on the elite Russian UAV unit “Rubicon,” as a result of which it was withdrawn from the Lyman-Borova direction.

Russia has entered a new phase of total war against Ukraine - The Economist18.09.26, 07:31 • 14585 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine