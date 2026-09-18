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An air raid alert does not mean the automatic cancellation of a remote lesson for schoolchildren — Kyiv City State Administration

Kyiv • UNN

 • 472 views

In Kyiv schools, lessons are suspended during an alert, not canceled. In-person classes continue in shelters or after the all-clear.

An air raid alert does not mean the automatic cancellation of a remote lesson for schoolchildren — Kyiv City State Administration

Kyiv’s schools operate according to individual adaptive algorithms that take into account various scenarios for the development of the security situation. In particular, during remote learning, an air raid alert does not mean the automatic end of a lesson—the class is suspended for the time students and the teacher need to move to a safer place, after which it can be resumed. This was stated by Valentyn Mondryivskyi, Deputy Head of the Kyiv City State Administration, reports the Official Portal of Kyiv, according to UNN.

Details

In the new academic year, Kyiv’s schools operate according to individual adaptive algorithms that take into account various scenarios for the development of the security situation. In particular, during remote learning, an air raid alert does not mean the end of a lesson: the class is suspended for the time students and the teacher need to move to a safer place, after which the lesson continues. This approach is provided for by the new recommendations of the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine and has been incorporated into the recommendations for general secondary education institutions in the capital

— Mondryivskyi said.

He noted that the action algorithm depends on the format in which children are studying. During an in-person lesson, after the “Air Raid Alert” signal, the class is stopped and students, together with their teachers, move to the shelter in an organized manner. If staying in the shelter is safe and appropriate conditions are available, learning may continue there directly. If such conditions are not available, the children remain in the shelter until the official all-clear signal is given and then return to their classrooms, where they continue their lessons.

During remote learning, the child and the teacher may be in different places, so the algorithm is different. If an alert is announced, everyone must move to a safer place. The online class is suspended for this time, and after moving and provided that safe conditions are available, the teacher continues the lesson. In other words, an alert does not mean the automatic cancellation of the entire lesson or school day, as was the case previously.

Reminder

The Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine recommends that schools determine in advance several scenarios for organizing education depending on the security situation, including in-person, blended, and remote formats.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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