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Bondar and Ocheretko will be unable to play in the match against Northern Ireland — Maldera

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1182 views

Andrea Maldera reported that Bondar and Ocheretko will miss the Nations League match against Ireland due to yellow cards. The coach supported Kyiv.

Bondar and Ocheretko will be unable to play in the match against Northern Ireland — Maldera
Photo: Dan Balashov

Ukraine national team head coach Andrea Maldera said that defender Valerii Bondar and midfielder Oleh Ocheretko will not be able to help the national team in the third-round Nations League match against the Republic of Ireland, reports UNN

Unfortunately, we received two yellow cards that are quite difficult for us — Bondar and Ocheretko will not be able to play in the next match. The guys fought when they had to go into a duel 

— said Ukraine national team head coach Andrea Maldера. 

It should be noted that at the beginning of the press conference, Maldера expressed his support for Ukrainians following today's shelling. 

Before talking about the match, I would like to embrace Kyiv, the capital that was bombarded today by the terrorist country — Russia. We stand together with the people who remain in Kyiv and Ukraine 

— Maldера said. 

Russian strike on the NAS building in Kyiv: number of injured rises to seven28.09.26, 16:20 • 5264 views

As reported by UNN, the Ukraine football team drew its second-round Nations League match against Georgia. 

Following the match, Ukraine national team goalkeeper Anatolii Trubin was named the "Man of the Match". 

Nations League: Ukraine drew with Georgia and retained the lead in the group28.09.26, 21:10 • 2254 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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