Nations League: Ukraine drew with Georgia and retained the lead in the group

The Ukrainian national football team drew in their second-round Nations League match against Georgia, reports UNN.

Details

Georgia could have opened the scoring as early as the 3rd minute after a mistake by Valerii Bondar, but Otar Kiteishvili shot straight at Trubin. A couple of minutes later, Matvii Ponomarenko broke into open space, but shot wide of Giorgi Mamardashvili’s far post.

Midway through the half, Trubin saved Giorgi Chakvetadze’s shot aimed at the top corner. Our team’s first shot came only in the 46th minute, when Oleksandr Zubkov shot straight at Mamardashvili.

After halftime, Georgia continued to enjoy more possession, while the "blue-and-yellows" looked for opportunities on the counterattack.

Only in the 63rd minute did Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, after a pass from Chakvetadze, shoot from a tight angle toward Trubin’s near post, but Anatolii saved the shot, and Bondar then put out the "fire."

The game did not change thereafter—Georgia tried to attack, while Ukraine played defensively, attempting to break forward on counterattacks.

It should be noted that this was already the 4th draw in official matches between Georgia and Ukraine. Previously, the national team had celebrated 11 victories. Our team will play its next match on Friday, October 2, against Northern Ireland "at home."

Our team currently tops the standings after two rounds with four points.

Ukraine defeated Hungary at the start of the 2026/2027 Nations League