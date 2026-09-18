In Russia, half of gas stations have no gasoline after strikes on oil refineries - media

Following Ukrainian strikes on Russian oil refineries in August and September, the fuel shortage in russia has intensified again. This was reported by Novaya Gazeta Europe, citing data from the gdebenzin service, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that A-95 gasoline is currently unavailable at 53% of gas stations in major Russian cities, and A-92 at 45%. At the same time, queues formed at nearly one in four gas stations over the past week, while sales restrictions were introduced at one in ten.

From the end of July through the second half of August, the share of gas stations with queues ranged from 9% to 19% (with the exception of two days, August 12 and 14). However, starting on August 19 and through September 14, this figure rose to a range of 20% to 27%. The share of gas stations with sales limits reached 11–12% over the past week. The average figure for August was 3.2% - the article says.

The authors point out that, according to market participants' forecasts, all these problems will inevitably result in further price increases, even if one were to imagine that strikes on Russian oil refineries stopped tomorrow. As of September 15, compared with December 2025, gasoline had risen in price by an average of 21% across russia, while diesel fuel had risen by 15.5%.

Fuel producers have no choice but to raise prices because their costs have increased and they need a source to compensate for their losses - stated Andrii Diachenko, chief analyst at the Proleum trading company.

We remind you

In russia's Leningrad region, amid the fuel shortage, a single limit is being introduced—no more than 30 liters of gasoline per refueling. The restriction will remain in effect until October 1.

In St. Petersburg, 2-kilometer queues formed at gas stations due to a fuel shortage