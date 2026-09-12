In St. Petersburg, 2-kilometer queues formed at gas stations due to a fuel shortage

In St. Petersburg, amid a fuel shortage, drivers are standing in queues at gas stations for hours, with some lines stretching for 2 km. The latest escalation of the fuel crisis began after a Ukrainian attack on one of Russia's largest oil refineries, Kirishinefteorgsintez, ASTRA reports, writes UNN.

Details

Local residents began to complain en masse about the situation on September 9. One of ASTRA's sources said that the day before, he had spent 4.5 hours waiting in line at a gas station.

According to him, cars occupy an entire traffic lane, and the queue at one of the Gazprom gas stations began approximately 2 km from the station itself. Due to the large number of cars, public transportation is experiencing problems on some sections.

Gas stations are introducing limits

At the gas station mentioned by the St. Petersburg resident, there was a limit of no more than 60 liters of gasoline per vehicle. A liter of fuel cost about 73 rubles. At the same time, only 2 of the 6 pumps were operating; the reasons for this are unknown.

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According to ASTRA's source, transport services are also recording violations by drivers who stop under prohibition signs because of the queues, after which they may be fined.

ASTRA links the new wave of fuel problems in St. Petersburg to an attack by Ukraine's Defense Forces on the Kirishinefteorgsintez refinery in the Leningrad region. The enterprise is one of Russia's largest oil refineries.

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