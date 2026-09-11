Defense forces struck two "Pantsir" systems, a defense industry plant, and enemy drone bases

Units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck a number of important enemy military facilities — two Pantsir-S1 air defense gun-and-missile systems, a defense industry enterprise, and a site for launching attack UAVs, UNN reports, citing the General Staff briefing.

Details

According to the General Staff, two Pantsir-S1 air defense gun-and-missile systems were struck in Taganrog, Rostov region, Russia. An enemy radar station was struck in Berezki, Bryansk region, Russia.

A storage, preparation, and launch site for attack UAVs was struck in Donetsk.

In Petropavlivka, Luhansk region, a UAV operator training center of the Akhmat unit was struck. The center specializes in training operators of FPV drones and other unmanned systems.

Over the past day, the Defense Forces struck eight infrastructure facilities in the Russian Federation, including an oil refinery and a commercial port, Zelenskyy says

The Snizhne Machine-Building Plant was struck in Snizhne, Donetsk region.

The General Staff added that the Snizhne Machine-Building Plant specializes in manufacturing parts for gas turbine engines, including compressor and turbine disks and blades. The enterprise is used by Russia’s defense industry to manufacture military products, including components for aircraft engines.

The extent of the damage is being clarified.

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