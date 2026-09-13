The U.S. State Department said that representatives of Israel and Lebanon will meet in October

In October, representatives of Israel and Lebanon will meet in Rome to discuss a U.S.-mediated security agreement aimed at reducing tensions along the border. A State Department representative told Reuters, reports UNN.

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According to the official, implementation of this agreement "remains the only effective mechanism for restoring Lebanon's sovereignty and ensuring Israel's security"; he also added that the ambassadors of Lebanon and Israel will meet in Washington next week.

The seventh round of talks in the Italian capital ended in August without a breakthrough on key territorial issues.

On March 2, against the backdrop of a broader regional conflict, hostilities resumed between "Hezbollah" and Israel.

Israeli forces occupy territory they call a "buffer zone," stretching approximately 10 km (6 miles) into Lebanon along the entire border with Israel. According to Israeli officials, this zone is necessary to protect communities in northern Israel from attacks by "Hezbollah."

According to Lebanon's Ministry of Health, more than 4,300 people have been killed in Israeli strikes on Lebanon since March.