A Ukrainian man suspected of attempting to assassinate a representative of the defense industry in Irpin has been detained in Poland

In Poland, employees of the Internal Security Agency (ABW) detained a 63-year-old Ukrainian citizen suspected of attempting to assassinate a representative of Ukraine’s defense industry in Irpin. This was reported by UNN , citing the ABW and the Polish prosecutor’s office.

Details

According to the Polish investigation, the man may have been acting on orders from Russian intelligence services. The suspect is 63-year-old Ukrainian citizen Serhii P., whom ABW officers detained in Warsaw on August 5. The Polish security service published information about the operation on August 20.

According to the investigation, the man attempted to kill a representative of Ukraine’s defense industry in Irpin, Kyiv region. Polish law enforcement officials say the suspect installed an improvised explosive device under the vehicle used by the potential victim. It was planned to be detonated remotely using a mobile phone. However, the explosion did not occur because of a malfunction in the mechanism.

After the failed assassination attempt, the man, according to the investigation, left Ukraine and traveled to Poland. The ABW said that the suspect may have been acting on orders from Russian intelligence services. The Polish prosecutor’s office also believes that the actions of which he is accused were terrorist in nature.

Ukrainian detained in Krakow after threatening YouTubers at Easter market

On August 6, a prosecutor from the Mazovian branch of the Department for Combating Organized Crime and Corruption of the National Prosecutor’s Office of Poland charged the man with attempted murder involving the use of explosives. The following day, August 7, a court in Warsaw granted the prosecutor’s request and ordered the suspect to be held in custody for three months.

For the crimes with which he is charged, the man may face at least 15 years in prison or life imprisonment. The investigation is ongoing.

Polish services are not disclosing the name of the potential victim, their position, or the company with which they are associated. It is also currently unknown which Russian intelligence service may have been behind the preparation of the assassination attempt or whether the suspect had accomplices.

Context

Poland’s ABW emphasized that Russian intelligence services continue to conduct operations outside russia — in particular, using people who move between European countries.

Separately, Polish law enforcement officials are investigating another case involving the alleged preparation of an assassination attempt. On August 7, a 29-year-old Russian citizen was detained in Warsaw, suspected of preparing to kill a person holding Ukrainian and American citizenship.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk called the potential victim "inconvenient for the putin regime." There is currently no information indicating a direct connection between the two cases.

To remind you

In Croatia, a Ukrainian wanted by Germany in the case involving explosions on the "Nord Stream" pipelines was detained under a European arrest warrant. His lawyer will appeal the detention.

A Ukrainian man detained in Germany for preparing acts of sabotage at a defense plant