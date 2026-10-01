Ukraine called on the U.S. to impose sanctions for supporting the "Rassvet" network - Russia's equivalent of Starlink

Ukraine is calling on the United States to impose sanctions on several Russian organizations that, according to its information, are helping develop Moscow’s "Rassvet" satellite network, a national alternative to SpaceX’s Starlink. Ukraine’s chargé d’affaires in the United States, Denys Sienik, made the statement on September 30, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

Details

Sienik said that Russia is rapidly expanding the Rassvet satellite network, stating that its goal of beginning operations in 2027 would pose serious risks to Ukraine.

"If they launch Rassvet by the end of 2026, they will be able to strike Ukrainian targets in real time on our territory," Sienik said, adding that he would share with the U.S. government and Congress details about the companies and individuals involved in facilitating Rassvet.

"If these organizations are not sanctioned, this will effectively make the program possible for Russia, and it will be a game changer," Sienik said.

He also emphasized Ukraine’s urgent need for approximately 300 additional Patriot interceptor missiles by winter, saying that Russia produces more than 100 ballistic missiles per month.

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The U.S. Treasury Department did not comment on Ukraine’s call for new sanctions.

Russia plans to begin operating Rassvet, a scaled-down version of Elon Musk’s Starlink system, in 2027, Alexei Shelobkov, CEO of Iks Holding, the company developing the service, said in June. The company launched its first 16 low-Earth-orbit satellites in March and plans to reach 900 within several years.

SpaceX currently has more than 10,000 satellites in orbit. Starlink is banned in Russia, and use of its equipment is punishable by fines.

Western countries have targeted the infrastructure behind Russia’s space communications efforts, but gaps remain. Kyiv is pressing Washington to expand sanctions against a broader group of Russian companies and individuals, the publication reports.

Ukraine has insisted on access to expanded Starlink satellite internet coverage so that it can strike Russian ballistic missile launchers located on Russian territory; this position was supported last week by Finnish President Alexander Stubb.

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Sienik also questioned the lack of a U.S. response when Russian strikes hit American companies in Ukraine.

"Washington remained silent when it came to sending a message to Moscow after American companies in Ukraine were affected, while officials were even reluctant to name the companies that were hit," he said.

Last week, Sienik published details about American companies affected by Russian missiles in Ukraine, including offices of Boeing, Flex, and Bunge. A Coca-Cola facility in Kyiv region was also hit in September, as was a logistics facility serving McDonald’s, he said in his post on X.

"This is not accidental; Russia knows what it is doing when it attacks ordinary businesses operating in Ukraine that are backed by American investment and serve civilian needs," he wrote.

"While Russia must be deprived of the ability to cause more deaths and destruction through strong sanctions, Ukraine must have sufficient air-defense capabilities to protect itself and also ensure the safety of American businesses operating and investing in Ukraine," the diplomat stated.

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