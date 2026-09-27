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Patriot, Starlink and Starshield: Budanov explained what Ukraine needs to counter Russian attacks

Kyiv • UNN

 • 62 views

Ukraine critically needs missiles for Patriot systems amid Russian attacks. Budanov also called for expanding the satellite capabilities of Starlink and Starshield.

Patriot, Starlink and Starshield: Budanov explained what Ukraine needs to counter Russian attacks

Ukraine has developed a critical need for missiles for Patriot air defense systems, which remain one of the key means of protection against Russian missile attacks. This was stated by the head of the Presidential Office, Kyrylo Budanov, in an interview with Newsforce, reports UNN.

Details

According to him, the issue of replenishing ammunition supplies for air defense systems remains relevant amid Russia's intensive use of various types of missiles.

In addition to air defense systems, according to Budanov, Ukraine is extremely interested in expanding access to Starlink and Starshield satellite capabilities. This concerns not only ensuring stable communications, but also a broader range of technologies necessary for conducting modern warfare.

At the same time, Budanov emphasized that Ukraine's existing satellite capabilities are insufficient to perform the full range of tasks that arise while countering Russian attacks.

As of now, the access we have is insufficient. We need expanded capabilities—we need more coverage

he said.

According to him, expanding these capabilities is necessary, in particular, to more effectively counter Russian strikes and destroy the missile systems from which Russia attacks Ukrainian territory.

Context

The supply of missiles for Patriot and other American air defense systems is carried out, in particular, within the framework of international mechanisms supporting Ukraine. At the beginning of 2026, the Verkhovna Rada reported that during 2025, Ukraine had received 23 long- and medium-range air defense systems and approximately 11,000 missiles for various systems from its partners, while Ukrainian air defense had been additionally reinforced with four Patriot systems.

Additionally

Starshield is a system developed by SpaceX for government and security needs, based on Starlink technologies. The company officially identifies secure global satellite communications, Earth observation, and the ability to place specialized payloads on satellites among its main areas. Starshield also provides additional cryptographic protection measures for working with sensitive data.

Ukraine already widely uses Starlink satellite communications for the needs of its security and defense forces. In May 2026, the government separately regulated the procurement of satellite broadband services for the defense sector, providing for the possibility of long-term payment for such services and centralized traffic administration by the Ministry of Defense.

We remind you

Somewhat earlier, global media reported that U.S. President Donald Trump had not confirmed Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy's statement that Ukraine had been allowed to produce missiles for Patriot.

Oleksandra Vasylenko

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