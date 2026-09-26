Problems with the operation of the services arose after russia's second attack on the Cosmonova data center

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Service disruptions occurred after russia's second attack on the data center of telecommunications operator Cosmonova on the morning of September 26; network disruptions are possible. The company reported this on Facebook, UNN writes.

Unfortunately, after the enemy strike in the morning, there was another hit on our data center. All employees are safe. As for operations: the second attack caused problems with the functioning of our services. The backbone network was damaged - Cosmonova reported

"As a result, some of our customers may currently experience disruptions to their Internet service," the company added.

Technical specialists, it was stated, were awaiting access to assess the extent of the damage.

The day before, on September 25, the company had already reported that the Cosmonova data center had been damaged as a result of an enemy attack.

Internet provider "Kolo.TV", on September 26, also reported a third hit and the deployment of reserves, adding that time was needed for restoration.

What experts say

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW), in a report, noted that "Russian forces are intensifying efforts to deliberately target Ukrainian data centers and telecommunications infrastructure as part of their ongoing long-range strike campaign aimed at destroying Ukraine's economy since 2022."

As stated in the report, "since mid-September, Russian long-range strikes have increasingly targeted Ukrainian Internet infrastructure and data centers, with Russia's Ministry of Defense explicitly stating that Russian forces were striking data centers and telecommunications infrastructure on September 11. Russian forces have been actively shelling data centers in Kyiv daily since September 23, and several Ukrainian Internet providers have reported damage to their data centers and subsequent communications disruptions as a result of Russian strikes."

"Russian strikes on data centers reportedly did not affect the Ukrainian military, despite claims by Russia's Ministry of Defense that such strikes are aimed at reducing the capabilities of the Ukrainian armed forces," ISW analysts noted.

The report emphasizes: "Russian strikes on data centers and telecommunications infrastructure may cause temporary Internet disruptions, but are unlikely to result in a complete Internet shutdown."