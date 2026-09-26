A fire at a warehouse facility in the Kyiv region, which lasted nearly a day after Russian attacks, has been extinguished.

The fire at a warehouse facility in Kyiv region’s Brovary district, which broke out following Russia’s daytime attack, was extinguished by rescuers after nearly a day of work. The press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported this on Telegram, UNN writes.

Details

The warehouse facility in Brovary district was damaged during the overnight attack on September 25, but no fire broke out at the time. Following the daytime attack, however, a large-scale fire erupted on the premises, and extinguishing it took nearly a day.

"Despite the difficult conditions, the fire was successfully extinguished. State Emergency Service rescuers, as well as additional forces and equipment, were involved in the work. There are no fatalities or injuries. Work to dismantle and douse the structures is currently ongoing at the site," the agency said in a statement on Saturday.

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