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Drones attacked twice, the food warehouse burned down completely: McDonald’s reported on the situation after Russian strikes

Kyiv • UNN

 • 332 views

In the Brovary district, Russian drones attacked a McDonald’s partner’s warehouse twice, and it burned down. The chain’s restaurants are operating; the consequences are being assessed.

Drones attacked twice, the food warehouse burned down completely: McDonald’s reported on the situation after Russian strikes

In the Kyiv region, one of the warehouses of McDonald’s logistics partner was damaged on September 25 as a result of a Russian drone attack by the Russian Armed Forces. The company confirmed that no one was injured and that the chain’s restaurants continue to operate as usual, UNN reports, citing a statement by McDonald’s on social media.

The possible impact of the attack on operational processes is still being assessed.

Details

McDonald’s reported that a warehouse facility in the Kyiv region, belonging to the logistics infrastructure of the chain’s partner, came under a Russian attack.

"We can confirm that today, as a result of a Russian drone attack, one of the warehouses of our logistics partner in the Kyiv region was hit. Most importantly, no one was injured," the company said.

It was a civilian food warehouse with refrigerated chambers in Brovary district. Russian forces attacked it twice during the day: the first strike occurred at around 3 a.m., and the second took place later in the daytime. After the second strike, a fire broke out, and the facility containing the food products burned down completely. Rescuers and other emergency services were involved in dealing with the consequences of the attack.

Did the attack affect McDonald’s operations?

Despite the damage to the logistics partner’s warehouse, McDonald’s restaurants were operating as usual when the statement was published. The company continues to determine what consequences the damage to the facility may have for its operational processes.

"Our restaurants are currently operating as usual. We continue to assess the possible impact of this situation on our operational processes," McDonald’s said.

The statement did not mention restaurant closures, reduced operating hours, or changes to the menu due to the attack. At the same time, the company has not yet published final conclusions regarding the further impact on the chain’s operations.

What consequences are still being clarified

The messages provided did not specify the amount of material damage, the quantity of food destroyed, or the timeline for the possible restoration of the warehouse capacity. It was also not specified which products were stored at the affected facility or how many restaurants were serviced by the warehouse.

It should be noted that McDonald’s did not name the logistics partner whose warehouse came under attack and did not report whether alternative facilities might be used for supply. 

Russian drones struck a McDonald's warehouse - Zelenskyy showed the latest aftermath in Kyiv25.09.26, 16:28 • 3048 views

Oleksandra Vasylenko

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