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The Air Force has shown the Skyranger 35, which Ukraine received secretly, for the first time

Kyiv • UNN

 • 854 views

The Air Force has demonstrated the Skyranger 35 on a Leopard 1 chassis for the first time. The system engages aerial targets with 35 mm programmable ammunition.

The Air Force has shown the Skyranger 35, which Ukraine received secretly, for the first time

The Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Air Force has officially shown for the first time the latest Skyranger 35 anti-aircraft artillery system from Rheinmetall, which is already in service with Ukrainian troops. This is reported by Defense Express, citing a video from the 1020th Anti-Aircraft Missile and Artillery Regiment, writes UNN.

Details

The released footage shows the system itself, as well as an episode of an aerial target being engaged. Defense Express notes that the public demonstration effectively confirmed the delivery of a certain number of Skyranger 35 systems to Ukraine under conditions of secrecy.

The publication assumes that the video could have been filmed as early as March 2026. The system’s commander, whose call sign is "Timati," also stated that his unit received the Skyranger 35 "among the first," which may indicate that several such systems are present in Ukraine.

What is known about the Skyranger 35

For Ukraine, the Skyranger 35 is mounted on a modernized Leopard 1 tank chassis. The system is equipped with a 35-mm KDG 35 cannon, which can fire at a rate of up to 1,000 rounds per minute.

Ukraine's Air Defense Systems: Types, Purpose, and Engagement Capabilities28.01.26, 09:00 • 156718 views

To combat drones and cruise missiles, 35×228-mm ammunition with programmable fuzes is used. According to Defense Express, the effective firing range is up to 4,000 meters, while the digital fire-control system provides automatic target tracking.

Ukraine is expected to receive a significant number of such systems, although the exact quantities and delivery timelines have not been disclosed. Rheinmetall previously reported that the contract for additional Skyranger 35 systems for Ukraine is worth hundreds of millions of euros.

Transfer of German Skyranger 35 to Ukraine: what tasks the vehicle can perform24.11.25, 15:47 • 136737 views

Stepan Haftko

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