Ukraine's Air Defense Systems: Types, Purpose, and Engagement Capabilities

Photo: Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine

Air defense (AD) is one of the key elements of protecting Ukraine's airspace from Russian aerial targets such as kamikaze drones, cruise and ballistic missiles. Different types of air defense systems have different purposes; some are effective against drones and aircraft, others against cruise and ballistic missiles. UNN explains what types of air defense exist, their purpose, and their engagement capabilities.

What is air defense?

Air defense is an air defense system, and it's not for nothing that the word "system" is often added to these three letters, because air defense is precisely an air defense system that encompasses many interconnected detection and destruction means.

An air defense complex or system includes a radar station that detects aerial targets, fire control systems from which fire is directed, and the launcher itself. That is, a single air defense system can consist of several units of equipment.

Each individual element does not solve the task of protection; only as part of a complex can an aerial target be found and destroyed. The radar station detects an enemy target in the sky; after the enemy missile or aircraft is detected, its flight is tracked to determine its direction, altitude, and speed. This data is needed to form a target designation, that is, to set the flight path of its anti-aircraft missile or to select a warning for an anti-aircraft gun.

There are two main guidance principles:

command guidance - when commands on where to fly are given to the missile from the ground;

homing - when the missile itself locks onto the target and controls its flight.

Types of air defense by range and type

Air defense systems are classified by range, type, and purpose. For example, by the range of engagement of aerial targets, air defense assets are divided into:

over 100 km - long-range;

up to 100 km - medium-range;

up to 30 km - short-range;

up to 10 km - close-range.

Specifically, close- and short-range engagement systems include the Strela-10 SAM system, Osa SAM system, 2S6 Tunguska, ZSU-23-4, German Gepard, Skyranger, Skynex, British Stormer HVM, and American AN/TWQ-1 Avenger.

For example, the ZSU-23-4 "Shilka," which is primarily used to destroy aerial targets flying at speeds up to 450 m/s, at distances up to 2500 m and altitudes up to 1500 m, as well as ground (surface) targets at distances up to 2000 m from a standstill, from a short stop, and in motion, has four 23-mm anti-aircraft guns and therefore belongs to self-propelled anti-aircraft guns.

ZSU-23-2 "Shilka" in service with the Ukrainian Armed Forces

At the same time, for example, the 2S6 "Tunguska," which is also designed to destroy aerial targets flying at short distances, is classified by type of engagement as an anti-aircraft gun-missile system, as it has two 30mm automatic cannons and 8 guided missiles capable of destroying enemy targets in the air.

2S6 "Tunguska" anti-aircraft gun-missile system

Portable anti-aircraft missile systems, which can be carried and used by one or more servicemen, can also be classified as air defense systems. Such systems are designed to engage low-flying enemy helicopters and aircraft, as well as UAVs and cruise missiles.

Thus, in November 2024, soldier Natalia Hrabarchuk, who was a kindergarten teacher in civilian life, destroyed a cruise missile with an Igla MANPADS during a massive Russian attack.

“I got you, Natasha, I got you": a servicewoman destroys an enemy missile from Igla MANPADS

The purpose of medium-range systems is to protect important objects and troop groupings, intercept aircraft and cruise missiles. In particular, Ukraine has systems such as 9K37 Buk, 9K330 Tor, NASAMS, IRIS-T SLM, and SAMP/T in its arsenal. Such systems primarily use anti-aircraft guided missiles with radar, infrared, or combined guidance.

For example, the "Buk" has a tracked base and is designed to combat maneuvering aerodynamic targets (cruise missiles, guided bombs, aircraft, helicopters, UAVs, etc.) at low and medium altitudes, in conditions of intense radio countermeasures.

Buk-M1 SAM system launcher in service with the Ukrainian Armed Forces

It should be noted that in 2023, some Buk systems were re-equipped to use American RIM-7 Sea Sparrow missiles - a short-range ship-based anti-aircraft guided missile with a semi-active radar homing head, developed in the early 1960s based on the AIM-7 Sparrow air-to-air missile, adopted in 1976. This decision significantly affected Ukraine's air defense system, as the production of anti-aircraft missiles for Buk-M1 and S-300 air defense systems is only in Russia.

Sea Sparrow launch from a warship

The Tor SAM system also has a tracked base and is designed to cover important administrative, economic, and military facilities, the first echelons of ground forces from attacks by anti-radar and cruise missiles, remotely piloted aircraft, guided aerial bombs, aircraft, and helicopters, including those made with "stealth" technology. It can operate both manually, with the participation of operators, and in fully automatic mode. At the same time, the Tor system itself controls the designated airspace and independently shoots down all aerial targets not recognized by the "friend or foe" system.

"Tractor troops" "stole" a Russian Tor SAM system at the beginning of the full-scale invasion

The NASAMS system is a medium-range anti-aircraft missile system developed by the Norwegian company Kongsberg and the American company Raytheon. Its acronym stands for Norwegian Advanced Surface to Air Missile System. This SAM system is designed to engage aerial targets at low and medium altitudes in all weather conditions.

The primary weapon of the NASAMS SAM system is the AIM-120 AMRAAM air-to-air missile with an active radar homing head, manufactured by the American company Raytheon.

NASAMS SAM system

Target acquisition by the missile's radar homing head occurs already in the air at a distance of up to 20 km from the target, after which its active homing begins. The AMRAAM missile is equipped with a directional fragmentation-high explosive warhead.

To increase the survivability of the complex, the launchers are dispersed from the control point and radar at a distance of several kilometers. At the same time, communication with the launchers can be organized via cable, fiber-optic, or digital communication lines.

NASAMS SAM system in operation

The IRIS-T and SAMP/T air defense systems have a wheeled base and are designed for air defense of mechanized units, as well as air cover for important stationary objects against a massive attack of a wide range of aerial targets, including aircraft, cruise and ballistic missiles.

In particular, Ukraine uses two types of IRIS-T systems:

IRIS-T SLS - short range, up to 12 km, altitude up to 8 km;

IRIS-T SLM - medium range, up to 40 km, altitude up to 20 km.

IRIS-T missiles are distinguished by high maneuverability and are capable of hitting targets both on head-on courses and during pursuit.

IRIS-T SLM complex launcher in Ukraine

Ukraine ordered 18 IRIS-T systems from Germany - DW

Aster 30 SAMP/T is a French-Italian ground-based air defense system designed to counter high-speed threats such as tactical ballistic missiles, as well as cruise missiles, aircraft, and UAVs.

SAMP/T anti-aircraft missile system launcher of the Italian armed forces

It should be noted that earlier, the head of the communications department of the Air Force Command, Yuriy Ihnat, reported that a Russian aircraft was shot down by this complex.

SAMP/T shot down a Su. But also other targets. There is a confirmed aircraft - said Ihnat.

Long-range systems are designed for national-level missile defense, destroying ballistic and aerodynamic targets. Ukraine has S-300 and Patriot systems in its arsenal.

The S-300 is designed to defend important military facilities, troop groupings, and administrative-industrial centers from attacks by all types of aircraft and helicopters, cruise missiles, other aerodynamic air attack means, aeroballistic and operational-tactical ballistic missiles.

S-300V system at the parade for Ukraine's Independence Day

Patriot is a US-made anti-aircraft missile system. It is one of the most advanced air defense systems in the world. Designed to destroy aircraft, cruise and ballistic missiles. Patriot is capable of shooting down high-speed and complex targets, providing multi-layered protection for strategic objects and large cities.

The complex destroys various aerodynamic and ballistic targets, including hypersonic ones. Patriot missiles hit hypersonic Zircon and Kinzhal missiles, which reach speeds of up to 11,000 and up to 16,000 km/h, respectively.

Patriot complex missiles (especially the PAC-3 MSE version) have high accuracy, hitting targets with direct guidance, which is important for protection against ballistic missiles. One Patriot battery simultaneously detects up to 100 targets, tracks up to 8 targets.

Patriot PAC-2 SAM system of the Ukrainian Air Force

Aviation, although it cannot be classified as a classic air defense system, plays an increasingly important role in destroying Russian aerial targets. In particular, in August 2024, Ukrainian military personnel from an army aviation Mi-8 helicopter shot down a Russian Shahed-136 attack drone.

Also in December 2024, during a massive Russian attack, a Ukrainian pilot of an American F-16 fighter jet destroyed six cruise missiles, two of them with an aircraft cannon.

In March 2025, a Mirage-2000 fighter jet shot down an Kh-101 cruise missile in the Ukrainian sky during a Russian attack.

In addition, Ukraine successfully uses mobile fire groups to shoot down enemy drones, as it is much cheaper than using anti-aircraft missiles to shoot down Russian cruise and ballistic missiles.

Work of mobile fire groups - the photo shows twin Maxim machine guns, which were developed back in 1883.