Ukraine ordered 18 IRIS-T systems from Germany - DW

Kyiv • UNN

 • 48 views

Ukraine has ordered 18 IRIS-T air defense systems from the German manufacturer Diehl Defence. Currently, nine such systems are in operation in Ukraine.

Ukraine has ordered 18 IRIS-T air defense systems from the German company Diehl Defence. This was announced by Diehl Defence CEO Helmut Rauch, as reported by Deutsche Welle, transmitted by UNN

Details 

"Ukraine has ordered 18 IRIS-T air defense systems from the German manufacturer Diehl Defence," Rauch said. 

According to him, nine IRIS-T firing units are currently operating in Ukraine, and it is interested in additional firing units.  

He also added that the company plans to significantly expand the production of firing units for the IRIS-T SLM and IRIS-T SLS air defense systems. 

"In the medium term, we plan to expand production to 16 firing units - in about two years. If we see greater demand from our customers, we can further increase production," he said.

This year, the company plans to produce up to ten units.

In addition, as stated, Diehl Defence is working on the development of the IRIS-T SLX missile, which will have a range of 80 kilometers. Germany, Rauch added, has expressed interest in the missile, and Egypt has already ordered it.

The IRIS-T SLX is expected to enter serial production in 2029. 

Recall 

Ukraine's air defense forces already have nine modern IRIS-T missile systems.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War in UkraineTechnologies
Technology
War in Ukraine
Deutsche Welle
IRIS-T
Germany
Egypt
Ukraine