South Korea’s president reproached Ukraine for disclosing the transfer of POWs from North Korea to Seoul — the Office of the President responded

South Korean President Lee Jae-myung Photo: Bloomberg

South Korean President Lee Jae-myung said that Ukraine disclosed information about the transfer of two North Korean prisoners of war to Seoul, despite a prior agreement to keep the process secret. According to him, the disclosure could create problems for diplomacy and national security. The Korea Times reports, as cited by UNN.

Details

According to the publication, the president of South Korea expressed regret over the public announcement of the transfer of the two prisoners of war. He noted that Kyiv and Seoul had agreed not to disclose this information because of the possible consequences.

It would have been appropriate for all sides not to disclose the information, given the many problems this could cause if it were disclosed, and (we) agreed to do so -Lee wrote on his X account.

He said this a day after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated in his address to the United Nations General Assembly in New York that Ukraine had recently sent two North Korean prisoners of war to South Korea.

According to available information, shortly after Zelenskyy's speech, the Office of the President of Ukraine stated that the transfer of the two North Korean prisoners to South Korea had been carried out through direct dialogue with Seoul.

(Ukraine - ed.) disclosed information about the transfer, violating the non-disclosure agreement. I do not know the reasons (for the disclosure - ed.), but I regret it - Lee wrote.

The President of South Korea also called the issue of transferring North Korean military personnel highly sensitive. According to him, it could affect diplomacy, national security, and the security situation on the Korean Peninsula.

It is reported that Seoul and Kyiv held talks on the possible transfer of the North Korean prisoners of war to South Korea after both expressed a desire to travel to South Korea. Earlier, the Seoul government refused to confirm their arrival in Seoul, citing potential threats to the security and lives of the prisoners of war and their families, who are still in North Korea. In response to an inquiry from the Yonhap news agency, the administration of the President of Ukraine said on Thursday that the country had disclosed only the information about the transfer of the North Koreans to South Korea, without revealing details of the process, arguing that it would be strange to keep the entire transfer secret.

According to available information, Ukrainian forces captured the two North Korean soldiers in January 2025. They were part of the North Korean troops that Russia deployed to the Kursk region to participate in the war against Ukraine.

The OP responded to the statement by the President of South Korea, noting that Ukraine is an open country, so it would be strange to secretly transfer somewhere people captured by Ukrainian forces.

Of this entire story, which is long and detailed, we reported only the fact that they had been sent to the Republic of Korea - the OP noted.

Reminder

Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine had transferred two captured North Korean soldiers to South Korea. He also spoke about Putin's promise to seize Donetsk region.