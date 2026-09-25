South Korea’s president reproached Ukraine for disclosing the transfer of POWs from North Korea to Seoul — the Office of the President responded

$44.970.1251.120.06
ukenru
Exclusive
07:40 AM • 712 views
Autumn cold: how to distinguish it from an allergy and when to see a doctor
05:35 AM • 14958 views
Russia continues to attack Kyiv and the region - in the morning, a drone struck a high-rise building in PecherskPhotoVideo
04:31 AM • 16153 views
The Russians attacked two medical facilities in Zaporizhzhia in the morning; one person was injuredPhoto
September 25, 12:55 AM • 24393 views
Ukraine will not be left without internet despite Russia's attacks — "Flash"
September 24, 08:30 PM • 13609 views
Britain will maintain sanctions against Usmanov and Friedman despite the EU decision - Bloomberg
September 24, 07:42 PM • 30597 views
Ukraine obtained Russia's plans for winter strikes on energy infrastructure; terrorists calculated the amount of weaponry for each target — Shmyhal
September 24, 06:59 PM • 24320 views
The Ukrainian who carried out a brutal attack in Poland is currently in a psychiatric hospital, the ambassador says
September 24, 05:19 PM • 25246 views
Pashynskyi has reached a plea agreement with the HACC and undertaken to pay over UAH 1 billion for the benefit of the Defense Forces
September 24, 04:39 PM • 24516 views
NATO strengthens intelligence sharing due to the threat from Russia
September 24, 03:01 PM • 21570 views
Trump, together with his wife, welcomed Xi's motorcade near the White House and immediately declared a "great friendship"PhotoVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+13°
2.4m/s
65%
751mm
Popular news
Poland prepares citizens for air attacks - the Navy has published instructionsSeptember 24, 09:53 PM • 11498 views
The Kremlin has launched a media campaign ahead of the anniversary of the fake referendums in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine — CPDSeptember 25, 01:22 AM • 11694 views
At least 12 military personnel killed during Kazakh Navy exercises01:53 AM • 11647 views
What is celebrated on September 25 in Ukraine and around the world02:58 AM • 6862 views
Trump and Xi Jinping discussed Russia's war against Ukraine05:52 AM • 6126 views
Publications
The Ministry of Finance confirmed that it is working on the issue of taxing aircraft leasing
Exclusive
September 24, 12:41 PM • 43034 views
Russia wants to carry out an operation similar to Ukraine’s “Spiderweb” against three European countries — mediaSeptember 24, 12:30 PM • 37536 views
Does Ukrainian weaponry have an advantage over Western weaponry, and what does battle-proof have to do with it?PhotoSeptember 24, 10:30 AM • 40383 views
Expensive motorcycles and hundreds of thousands from private clinics: what the declarations of NMU Rector Kuchin concealSeptember 24, 09:32 AM • 43663 views
Top 5 Simple Fall Cookie RecipesPhotoSeptember 24, 06:25 AM • 53230 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Xi Jinping
Oleh Kiper
Vitali Klitschko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
China
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The heads of SpaceX, Apple, Nvidia and AI giants joined Trump and Xi for dinnerPhotoVideo07:16 AM • 2060 views
Usyk radically changed his image ahead of his wedding anniversaryVideoSeptember 24, 08:00 PM • 16671 views
I needed a physically well-developed midfielder — Maldera on calling up debutant VarfolomieievSeptember 24, 05:41 PM • 17205 views
A 6-year-old girl set a world record for solving a Rubik’s CubeVideoSeptember 24, 02:19 PM • 23657 views
Gucci is selling new models of luxury sneakers labeled "Made in China" — how much they cost and why they are being criticizedSeptember 24, 02:08 PM • 20733 views
Actual
Heating
Brent Crude
Shahed-136
Unmanned aerial vehicle
MIM-104 Patriot

South Korea’s president reproached Ukraine for disclosing the transfer of POWs from North Korea to Seoul — the Office of the President responded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 586 views

Lee Jae-myung said that Kyiv disclosed the transfer to Seoul of two prisoners of war from North Korea, contrary to the agreement on confidentiality. He warned of risks to diplomacy and security.

South Korea’s president reproached Ukraine for disclosing the transfer of POWs from North Korea to Seoul — the Office of the President responded
South Korean President Lee Jae-myung Photo: Bloomberg

South Korean President Lee Jae-myung said that Ukraine disclosed information about the transfer of two North Korean prisoners of war to Seoul, despite a prior agreement to keep the process secret. According to him, the disclosure could create problems for diplomacy and national security. The Korea Times reports, as cited by UNN.

Details

According to the publication, the president of South Korea expressed regret over the public announcement of the transfer of the two prisoners of war. He noted that Kyiv and Seoul had agreed not to disclose this information because of the possible consequences.

It would have been appropriate for all sides not to disclose the information, given the many problems this could cause if it were disclosed, and (we) agreed to do so

-Lee wrote on his X account.

He said this a day after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated in his address to the United Nations General Assembly in New York that Ukraine had recently sent two North Korean prisoners of war to South Korea.

According to available information, shortly after Zelenskyy's speech, the Office of the President of Ukraine stated that the transfer of the two North Korean prisoners to South Korea had been carried out through direct dialogue with Seoul.

(Ukraine - ed.) disclosed information about the transfer, violating the non-disclosure agreement. I do not know the reasons (for the disclosure - ed.), but I regret it

- Lee wrote.

The President of South Korea also called the issue of transferring North Korean military personnel highly sensitive. According to him, it could affect diplomacy, national security, and the security situation on the Korean Peninsula.

It is reported that Seoul and Kyiv held talks on the possible transfer of the North Korean prisoners of war to South Korea after both expressed a desire to travel to South Korea. Earlier, the Seoul government refused to confirm their arrival in Seoul, citing potential threats to the security and lives of the prisoners of war and their families, who are still in North Korea. In response to an inquiry from the Yonhap news agency, the administration of the President of Ukraine said on Thursday that the country had disclosed only the information about the transfer of the North Koreans to South Korea, without revealing details of the process, arguing that it would be strange to keep the entire transfer secret.

According to available information, Ukrainian forces captured the two North Korean soldiers in January 2025. They were part of the North Korean troops that Russia deployed to the Kursk region to participate in the war against Ukraine.

The OP responded to the statement by the President of South Korea, noting that Ukraine is an open country, so it would be strange to secretly transfer somewhere people captured by Ukrainian forces.

Of this entire story, which is long and detailed, we reported only the fact that they had been sent to the Republic of Korea

-  the OP noted.

Reminder

Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine had transferred two captured North Korean soldiers to South Korea. He also spoke about Putin's promise to seize Donetsk region.

Alla Kiosak

War in UkrainePolitics
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
United Nations General Assembly
Kursk Oblast
Donetsk Oblast
North Korea
New York City
South Korea
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine