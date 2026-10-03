During Operation "Vivaldi," up to 140 sq km of territory was liberated — Zelenskyy

During the offensive operation by Ukraine’s Defense Forces, “Vivaldi,” approximately 125–140 sq km of territory was deoccupied. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this in an interview with Reuters, reports UNN.

“Vivaldi” is a very successful operation. It has not yet been completed. As of today, approximately 125–140 square kilometers have been deoccupied — said President Zelenskyy.

He noted that the number of Russian troops killed and wounded has increased over the past two or three months.

Since the beginning of the year, their losses amounted to 30,000–32,000 people per month: 21,000–22,000 killed, with the remainder seriously wounded. Now the figure is 42,000 losses per month. Thus, during the offensive, we lost several times fewer people than Russia, and they were on the defensive — Zelenskyy said.

In addition, the president said that Ukrainian troops had wanted to launch Operation “Vivaldi” a year ago, but at that time it was not yet sufficiently prepared. According to him, the postponement made it possible to achieve significantly better results and minimize losses.

Zelenskyy stated that the FP-9, capable of striking Moscow, should be ready this autumn.