Hot British Weekend: Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton Blew Up the Internet

New rumors are circulating about a possible romantic relationship between British Formula 1 driver, seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, and American reality television star and businesswoman Kim Kardashian. This is reported by UNN with reference to The Sun.

According to the publication, Kardashian arrived in Great Britain from Los Angeles by private jet and went to the elite resort complex "Estelle Manor" in Cotswold (Oxfordshire). Hamilton later flew there by helicopter from London.

Insiders claim that they spent several hours together in complete privacy: they visited the spa area and pool, ordered a couple's massage, and dined in a separate room without other guests.

Hamilton and Kardashian made no public posts or comments about this weekend on social media. There is also no official confirmation of a romantic relationship at this time — representatives of both sides refrain from commenting.

It is noted that Hamilton and Kardashian have known each other for more than ten years and have repeatedly appeared together at social events. Previously, they were exclusively linked by friendly relations.

Sharon Stone stated that she communicates with spirits from the afterlife and confirmed her participation in Euphoria 3