Sharon Stone stated that she communicates with spirits from the afterlife and confirmed her participation in Euphoria 3

Popular American actress Sharon Stone spoke about her spiritual experience while creating paintings and confirmed her participation in the third season of the series "Euphoria". This is reported by UNN with reference to Extra.

So, during the interview, Sharon stated that when she paints, she feels contact with spirits and higher consciousness. Moreover, some of the star's works were created when she was inspired by the experiences of the souls of people she didn't even know personally.

It seems to me that this channel opened precisely because in the last, probably, three and a half years, many people in my family have died. These deaths happened one after another. I really hear this higher consciousness speaking to me. When these portraits began to appear, they literally spoke to me - says the actress.

Separately, she spoke about a work called "He", inspired by the story of the spirit of a man who died on a ship, being chained, and admitted that the creation of the painting was an emotionally difficult process.

Eventually, when he started talking to me, it was extremely traumatic. He said he drowned on a ship where he was chained in the hold... When I painted him and experienced that trauma — the realization that he was chained, drowning, and couldn't break free from the chains — it was incredibly difficult and painful - Stone said.

In addition, the 67-year-old star confirmed her participation in the third season of the series Euphoria, emphasizing that the events of the new season unfold after the characters' school period, and her character has funny moments, and the filming brought her real pleasure.

They are already adults. They are no longer in high school. This is a story about what they are doing a few years later... Not everything is pure drama there anymore - she summarized.

