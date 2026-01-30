$42.850.08
If there was no heating, there will be no bill: Ukraine will automatically recalculate utility payments
Exclusive
06:21 PM • 1558 views
Blackouts, frost, and shelling: will mobile communications withstand a new wave of energy crisis?
Exclusive
05:20 PM • 3624 views
"All these videos are 'Hollywood': the Southern Defense Forces denied the capture of Ternuvate, Richne, and Zlahoda
Exclusive
03:18 PM • 9580 views
What business expects and whether a productive dialogue with government agencies is possible: answered by the American Chamber of Commerce
Exclusive
01:54 PM • 14010 views
Highly lethal Nipah virus spreads across Asia: what is this infection and is there a threat to Ukraine
Exclusive
January 30, 12:21 PM • 16683 views
Did they not find anything, or did they not want to find anything? The Ministry of Health stated that two companies associated with the scandalous Odrex clinic successfully passed the inspection
January 30, 11:34 AM • 18934 views
Zelenskyy: no strikes on energy at night, but Russia reoriented attacks on logistics, damaged warehouses of an American company
Exclusive
January 30, 10:25 AM • 20435 views
Mummified body of a man found during renovation in Kyiv: he had been locked in an apartment for years
January 30, 09:11 AM • 24457 views
Train traffic between Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia restricted due to Russian attacks - Ukrzaliznytsia
January 30, 08:27 AM • 32066 views
Zelenskyy: date or location of next round of US-mediated peace talks may change
Sharon Stone stated that she communicates with spirits from the afterlife and confirmed her participation in Euphoria 3

Kyiv • UNN

 • 74 views

American actress Sharon Stone spoke about contact with spirits while painting, which inspires her to create paintings. She also confirmed her participation in the third season of the series "Euphoria", where her character will have funny moments.

Sharon Stone stated that she communicates with spirits from the afterlife and confirmed her participation in Euphoria 3

Popular American actress Sharon Stone spoke about her spiritual experience while creating paintings and confirmed her participation in the third season of the series "Euphoria". This is reported by UNN with reference to Extra.

So, during the interview, Sharon stated that when she paints, she feels contact with spirits and higher consciousness. Moreover, some of the star's works were created when she was inspired by the experiences of the souls of people she didn't even know personally.

It seems to me that this channel opened precisely because in the last, probably, three and a half years, many people in my family have died. These deaths happened one after another. I really hear this higher consciousness speaking to me. When these portraits began to appear, they literally spoke to me 

- says the actress.

Separately, she spoke about a work called "He", inspired by the story of the spirit of a man who died on a ship, being chained, and admitted that the creation of the painting was an emotionally difficult process.

Jacob Elordi hinted at the plot of the third season of "Euphoria": what he said22.10.25, 16:53 • 45453 views

Eventually, when he started talking to me, it was extremely traumatic. He said he drowned on a ship where he was chained in the hold... When I painted him and experienced that trauma — the realization that he was chained, drowning, and couldn't break free from the chains — it was incredibly difficult and painful 

- Stone said.

In addition, the 67-year-old star confirmed her participation in the third season of the series Euphoria, emphasizing that the events of the new season unfold after the characters' school period, and her character has funny moments, and the filming brought her real pleasure.

They are already adults. They are no longer in high school. This is a story about what they are doing a few years later... Not everything is pure drama there anymore 

- she summarized.

The finale of "Stranger Things" grossed up to $30 million after the New Year's screening02.01.26, 21:05 • 13428 views

Stanislav Karmazin

Business NewsUNN Lite
Film
Series