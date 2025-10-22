Jacob Elordi hinted at the plot of the third season of "Euphoria": what he said

Actor Jacob Elordi made a cryptic two-word hint about the plot of the third season of the popular series "Euphoria", writes UNN with reference to Mashable.

Details

The third season of "Euphoria" has been long awaited, and what will likely be the final season of the series has been shrouded in understandable mystery.

However, appearing on The Tonight Show, Jacob Elordi (who plays Nate) decided to drop a crumb of information.

"I only know my role this season because it's all like Kennedy assassination documents, everything is redacted," Elordi told host Jimmy Fallon.

"I think the appropriate title for my season is 'white fritillaries'. Do with that what you will," the actor said.

"White fritillaries, for that matter, are a type of flower with downward-facing bells. Perhaps it's a code name for drugs given previous seasons? Will Elordi's character die face down in a flowerbed? Did he just pick two random words to drive the internet crazy, even though they have nothing to do with the show? All options seem possible," the publication notes.

