Ukraine considers new gas supply opportunities - Zelenskyy discussed the issue with the President of Mozambique

Ukraine is considering new opportunities for gas supplies - President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed the issue with Mozambican President Daniel Chapo, as he announced on social media on Monday, writes UNN.

We discussed opportunities for gas supply to Ukraine and opportunities to counter security challenges with Mozambican President Daniel Chapo. Ukraine is interested in additional energy supplies. Mozambique is interested in our Ukrainian experience and technologies to strengthen internal security and protect people from terror. - Zelenskyy wrote.

According to him, the parties also discussed possible cooperation in the field of digitalization and food security.

"We agreed that our teams will work together," the President noted.

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